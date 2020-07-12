Trump’s Anti-DOE Head of the DOE: Who Cares if Your Kids Spread Coronavirus and Die? The Schools Must Open!

MP4 Video

The Trump Horror just continues to spiral into madness. This deranged administration is full of monsters who simply do not care how many people have to get sick and die to get the economy going again and help Donald Trump get re-elected. They don’t even care about children. As the pandemic rages out of control, with 137,000 people dead and case numbers rising exponentially, Betsy DeVos says America should ignore the health experts, even though there will be “exceptions to the rule.”

She’s talking about dead children, folks. That’s who she considers “exceptions.”

They think the American public will just get used to the death toll. Hey, they can always have more kids, right?