The Bob Cesca Podcast: Inbred Mountain Man Demoted
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Inbred Mountain Man — [Explicit Language] Brad Parscale demoted inside the Trump campaign; Bill Stepien from Bridgegate fame appointed to campaign manager; The Trump grift continues with thousands going to Trump wives and girlfriends; Trump insists cops beat up white people, too; Cozy Bear strikes again; Trump’s Ambien Rally; CDC hospital dashboard goes dark; The new Quinnipiac and Rasmussen polls; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by Spanish Loves Songs and Elijah Bone; and more!