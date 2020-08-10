Howler of the Day! Trump’s Spiritual Adviser: Before His Election, Trump Watched Nothing but “Gospel TV”
I don’t usually like to start a post with “wow” but wow. This is an absolutely terrifying look at the cynical, opportunistic “prosperity gospel” liars who are backing and advising Donald Trump.
Kenneth Copeland is Trump’s official “spiritual adviser.” He says Trump can swear and cuss all he likes, because he’s the president.
He also says that before Trump was elected he watched nothing but “gospel TV… he didn’t watch anything else.” But now he “doesn’t have time to watch gospel television.”
Is this delusion or dishonesty? I doubt even someone like Copeland actually believes Trump was ever a “gospel TV” addict.
In this clip, prosperity gospel preacher and Trump spiritual adviser Kenneth Copeland blames Trump’s swearing on the fact that he’s too busy to watch Christian television, but also defends Trump by saying that since he’s president, “he can talk any way he wants to talk.”