Howler of the Day! Trump’s Spiritual Adviser: Before His Election, Trump Watched Nothing but “Gospel TV”

I don’t usually like to start a post with “wow” but wow. This is an absolutely terrifying look at the cynical, opportunistic “prosperity gospel” liars who are backing and advising Donald Trump.

Kenneth Copeland is Trump’s official “spiritual adviser.” He says Trump can swear and cuss all he likes, because he’s the president.

He also says that before Trump was elected he watched nothing but “gospel TV… he didn’t watch anything else.” But now he “doesn’t have time to watch gospel television.”

Is this delusion or dishonesty? I doubt even someone like Copeland actually believes Trump was ever a “gospel TV” addict.