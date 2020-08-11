Infowars, Laura Loomer, Paul Joseph Watson: A Trifecta of Derp
There’s going to be a period between now & the elections, when every single right-wing nutjob, hack, crank & shitposter gets censored by social media or tech companies and immediately starts screaming to the heavens about “MAH FREEDUMZ!!!”
I’m not posting to the article, because Drudge did that already, so they’re already getting that sweet, sweet pagehit. But here’s a tweet from one of the RWNJs desperately suckling the teat of freakazoid attention-posing
See video. Wow. @Xfinity/@comcast has BANNED Republican front-runner Laura Loomer from sending texts & emails to voters. This is next-level censorship.
When she wins the @gop primary on Tuesday, will the Republican Party fight for her? They’d better! https://t.co/pUKzwdLmEK
— Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) August 10, 2020
Jim Hoft, the stupidest man on the internet, haz some thots:
OUTRAGEOUS! Xfinity-Comcast Bans GOP Candidate Laura Loomer from Sending Texts and Emails https://t.co/WheHZIBpVJ via @gatewaypundit
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 11, 2020
I don’t know who Jessi Melton is, but if she’s willing to freely tie herself to Loomer, then she deserves to be exiled from civil society and treated with the disdain and contempt that such associations will bring, after Trumpism comes crashing down …
Nasty smearing of Laura Loomer out there.
From day 1, Laura has shown that she had my back. The Republican Party needs more of that.
Laura’s the best chance FL21 has had in yrs to turn Palm Beach red so if you’re attacking her, then you might as well be campaigning for Lois.
— Jessi Melton for US Congress (@votejessi2020) August 3, 2020