Infowars, Laura Loomer, Paul Joseph Watson: A Trifecta of Derp

Not being allowed to send lies that kill people over SMS texts is apparently the new Holocaust

There’s going to be a period between now & the elections, when every single right-wing nutjob, hack, crank & shitposter gets censored by social media or tech companies and immediately starts screaming to the heavens about “MAH FREEDUMZ!!!”

I’m not posting to the article, because Drudge did that already, so they’re already getting that sweet, sweet pagehit. But here’s a tweet from one of the RWNJs desperately suckling the teat of freakazoid attention-posing

See video. Wow. @Xfinity/@comcast has BANNED Republican front-runner Laura Loomer from sending texts & emails to voters. This is next-level censorship. When she wins the @gop primary on Tuesday, will the Republican Party fight for her? They’d better! https://t.co/pUKzwdLmEK — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) August 10, 2020

Jim Hoft, the stupidest man on the internet, haz some thots:

OUTRAGEOUS! Xfinity-Comcast Bans GOP Candidate Laura Loomer from Sending Texts and Emails https://t.co/WheHZIBpVJ via @gatewaypundit — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) August 11, 2020

I don’t know who Jessi Melton is, but if she’s willing to freely tie herself to Loomer, then she deserves to be exiled from civil society and treated with the disdain and contempt that such associations will bring, after Trumpism comes crashing down …