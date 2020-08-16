 

Simply Beautiful: Max Richter, “All Human Beings” (Official Music Video by Yulia Mahr)

297
Music • Views: 2,503
0

YouTube

Max Richter: All Human Beings
Taken from the upcoming album ‘Voices’, pre-order here: maxrichter.lnk.to
Listen to ‘All Human Beings’ here: maxrichter.lnk.to

Subscribe to Max’s YouTube channel: bit.ly
Follow Max on Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @maxrichtermusic
Instagram: instagram.com
Official Website: maxrichtermusic.com

A film by Yulia Mahr.
Declaration Readings: Eleanor Roosevelt, Kiki Layne, Hiba Sellaoui

“The opening words of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, drafted in 1948, are “All human beings are are born free and equal in dignity and rights.” These inspiring words are a guiding principle for the whole declaration but, looking around at the world we have made in the decades since they were written, it is clear that we have forgotten them. The recent brutal events in the US, leading to the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as countless other abuses around the world, are proof of that. At such times it is easy to feel hopeless but, just as the problems of our world are of our own making, so the solutions can be. While the past is fixed, the future is yet unwritten, and the declaration sets out an uplifting vision of a better and fairer world that is within our reach if we choose it. VOICES is a musical space to reconnect with these inspiring principles and Yulia’s striking film depicts this inspiration in a beautiful way, while offering a glimpse into her full length film of our project to come”

Music video by Max Richter performing Richter: All Human Beings. © 2020 Universal Music Operations Limited

vevo.ly

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Regina Spektor - One Little Soldier (From ‘Bombshell’ the Motion Picture Soundtrack) [Lyric Video]"One Little Soldier" by Regina Spektor, from "Bombshell" the Motion Picture Movie Soundtrack. Listen here: reginaspektor.lnk.to Connect with Regina at:reginaspektor.comfacebook.com@respektorinstagram.com Lyric video by: Aaron Hymes
Thanos
46 minutes ago
Views: 29 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Elvis Costello - We Are All Cowards Now (Music Video) “We Are All Cowards Now”, the third advance bulletin from what is now revealed to be a new album, ‘Hey Clockface,’ scheduled for release on October 30th by Concord Records. The motion picture of the song by Eamon Singer ...
Thanos
10 hours, 8 minutes ago
Views: 100 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Neil Young - Lookin’ for a Leader 2020 (Official Music Video) See the Porch Episode where this song was first performed. neilyoungarchives.com "I invite the President to play this song at his next rally. A song about the feelings many of us have about America today, it's part of the ...
Thanos
10 hours, 58 minutes ago
Views: 100 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Harry Nilsson - Everybody’s Talkin’ (From ‘Midnight Cowboy’) (Audio)Music video by Harry Nilsson performing Everybody's Talkin' (From "Midnight Cowboy") (Audio) (Pseudo Video). (C) 2017 RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment vevo.ly
Thanos
2 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 246 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
The Killers- ‘Dying Breed’ (Visualizer Video) Dying Breed · The Killers Dying Breed ℗ 2020 Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc. Released on: 2020-08-14 Producer, Associated Performer, Bass, Guitar, Piano, Harmonica, Acoustic Guitar: Jonathan RadoProducer, Studio Personnel, Recording Engineer, Mixer: Shawn EverettStudio Personnel, ...
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 231 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Orville Peck, Shania Twain - Legends Never Die (Official Video) Official video for "Legends Never Die" by Orville Peck & Shania Twain. Listen & Download 'Legends Never Die' out now: orvillepeck.lnk.toListen to Orville's new EP Show Pony here: orvillepeck.lnk.to Amazon - orvillepeck.lnk.toApple Music - orvillepeck.lnk.toiTunes - orvillepeck.lnk.toSoundcloud - orvillepeck.lnk.toSpotify ...
Thanos
2 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 256 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Steve Winwood // Traffic - John Barleycorn (Must Die)Steve Winwood performs a solo acoustic version of Traffic's John Barleycorn (Must Die). stevewinwood.comfacebook.com
Thanos
2 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 251 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 200809Even though our 'end' didn't wind up looking like we planned (yet) - ie "finished'', we are a pond. Two spot breasted orioles came to see what's happening. There's lots of other bird activity, though that may be due to ...
dangerman
2 days, 9 hours ago
Views: 258 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Harris, Parton, Ronstadt on Late Show, March 24, 1999 (Full, Stereo) "Trio II" was recorded in 1994 but not released until 1999, when Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, and Linda Ronstadt appeared on Late Show to perform Neil Young's "After the Gold Rush." The Glass Harmonica (or Armonica) was played by ...
Thanos
6 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 470 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 3 • Share to Facebook
Ratched You deserve someone to show you mercy. From the creator of American Horror Story, witness the origin of one of the world's most iconic characters, Nurse Ratched. Sarah Paulson stars in Ratched, coming to Netflix on September 18. SUBSCRIBE: ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 483 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook