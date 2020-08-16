Simply Beautiful: Max Richter, “All Human Beings” (Official Music Video by Yulia Mahr)

YouTube

Max Richter: All Human Beings

A film by Yulia Mahr.

Declaration Readings: Eleanor Roosevelt, Kiki Layne, Hiba Sellaoui

“The opening words of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, drafted in 1948, are “All human beings are are born free and equal in dignity and rights.” These inspiring words are a guiding principle for the whole declaration but, looking around at the world we have made in the decades since they were written, it is clear that we have forgotten them. The recent brutal events in the US, leading to the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as countless other abuses around the world, are proof of that. At such times it is easy to feel hopeless but, just as the problems of our world are of our own making, so the solutions can be. While the past is fixed, the future is yet unwritten, and the declaration sets out an uplifting vision of a better and fairer world that is within our reach if we choose it. VOICES is a musical space to reconnect with these inspiring principles and Yulia’s striking film depicts this inspiration in a beautiful way, while offering a glimpse into her full length film of our project to come”

