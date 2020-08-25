The Bob Cesca Podcast: No Quarter for Trumpers
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
No Quarter For Trumpers — [Explicit Language] Sexy Liberal Virtual Tour 3 has wrapped; We recap the awfulness from day one of the Republican Convention; No platform; Mark Meadows is a superspreader; Kimberly Guilfoyle yells at the world; Don Junior was jacked up on something; The NY attorney general is suing the Trump Org; Louis DeJoy’s testimony; Kellyanne Conway is out; Trump is ignoring the Supreme Court on DACA; Maryanne Trump Barry recorded saying awful things about Trump; Buzz Burbank from Buzz Burbank News and Comment is here; With music by Jason Berk and Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets; and more!