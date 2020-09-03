The Bob Cesca Podcast: Bags of Soup
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Bags Of Soup — [Explicit Content] Trump thinks looters are hurling bags of soup; Trump urged his voters to vote twice; Bill Barr doesn’t know if voting twice is illegal; Barr also said it’s rare for Black people to be shot by cops; Rand Paul calls for the arrest of dissidents; The Trump plan for rounding up his opponents; Chad Wolf and Bill Barr might investigate BLM on RICO charges; 190,000 deaths from COVID; Dwayne Johnson and family diagnosed with COVID; Adam Carolla can suck it; Rick Snyder to join 100 Republicans endorsing Biden; Strong polling for Biden; Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson are here; With music by Stop Calling Me Frank and Battle Tapes; and more!