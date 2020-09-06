Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace: “Galleon Ship”
IDIOT PRAYER: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace.
Extended film in cinemas 5 November. Tickets on sale 10 September.
Lyrics:
If I could sail a galleon ship
Long lonely rider across the sky
Seek out mysteries while you sleep
And treasures money cannot buy
For you know I see you everywhere
A servant girl, an empress
My galleon ship will fly and fall
Fall and fly and fly and fall deep into your loveliness
And if we rise, my love
Before the daylight comes
A thousand galleon ships would sail
Ghostly around the morning sun
For we are not alone it seems
So many riders in the sky
The winds of longing in their sails
Searching for the other side
And if we rise, my love
Oh, my darling, precious one
We’ll stand and watch the galleon ships
Circle around the morning sun