Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace: “Galleon Ship”

YouTube

IDIOT PRAYER: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace.

Extended film in cinemas 5 November. Tickets on sale 10 September.

Album out 20 November. Pre-order the album now on vinyl or CD: nickcave.lnk.to

Subscribe to the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds YouTube channel here: ncandtbs.lnk.to

Listen to Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds here: ncandtbs.lnk.to

Lyrics:

If I could sail a galleon ship

Long lonely rider across the sky

Seek out mysteries while you sleep

And treasures money cannot buy

For you know I see you everywhere

A servant girl, an empress

My galleon ship will fly and fall

Fall and fly and fly and fall deep into your loveliness

And if we rise, my love

Before the daylight comes

A thousand galleon ships would sail

Ghostly around the morning sun

For we are not alone it seems

So many riders in the sky

The winds of longing in their sails

Searching for the other side

And if we rise, my love

Oh, my darling, precious one

We’ll stand and watch the galleon ships

Circle around the morning sun