That Pseudonymous RedState “Editor” Who’s Been Trashing Dr. Fauci and Mocking Masks? He Works for Dr. Fauci.

The far right hellsite calling itself “RedState” has long been an epicenter of bad craziness, but here’s a bit of news that takes it to the next level.

One of the grotesque anti-science trolls who’s been spreading anti-mask propaganda and attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci at RedState, who has the title “managing editor” there, is actually working at the very agency Dr. Fauci leads.

Turns out, his day job is a press officer at the National institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases—the agency that Fauci leads https://t.co/AvehgXVkho — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 21, 2020