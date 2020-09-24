The Bob Cesca Podcast: Captain Scary Pants
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Captain Scary Pants — [Explicit Content] Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transfer of power; Brian Karem with the pivotal question; Bob is Captain Scary Pants; Trump’s mask gesture; The hyperactive pig man; Trump might rig the Electoral College; Running out the clock; Protesters boo and mock Trump at the Supreme Court; The angry new song from Nick Lutsko; Brave Sir Donald Ran Away; Mary Trump news; Missouri’s governor tested positive for COVID; Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson are here; With music by Dave Molter and Shea Maloney; and more!