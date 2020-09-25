A Stunning New Track From Bruce Springsteen: “Ghosts” (Lyric Video)

YouTube

Director - Thom Zimny

Producer - Adrienne Gerard

Editor - Thom Zimny

Cinematography by - Joe Desalvo, Charles Libin, Antonio Rossi

Photography by - Rob DeMartin



Lyrics:



I hear the sound of your guitar

Comin’ in from the mystic far

The stone and the gravel in your voice

Come in my dreams and I rejoice



It’s just your ghost

Moving through the night

Your spirit filled with light

I need, need you by my side

Your love and I’m alive



I’m alive and I can feel the blood shiver in my bones

I’m alive and I’m out here on my own

I’m alive and I’m coming’ home

Yeah I’m comin’ home



The old buckskin jacket you always wore

Hangs on the back of my bedroom door

The boots and the spurs you used to ride

Click down the hall but never arrive



It’s just your ghost

Moving through the night

Your spirit filled with light

I need, need you by my side

Your love and I’m alive



I’m alive, I can feel the blood shiver in my bones

I’m alive and I’m out here on my own

I’m alive and I’m coming’ home



Your old Fender Twin from Johnny’s Music downtown

Still set on 10 to burn this house down

Count the band in then kick into overdrive

By the end of the set we leave no one alive



Ghosts runnin’ through the night

Our spirits filled with light



I need

Need you by my side

Your love and I’m alive



I shoulder your Les Paul and finger the fretboard

I make my vows to those who’ve come before

I turn up the volume, let the spirits be my guide

Meet you brother and sister on the other side



I’m alive

I can feel the blood shiver in my bones

I’m alive and I’m out here on my own

I’m alive and I’m comin’ home

Yeah I’m comin’ home



#BruceSpringsteen #LetterToYou #Ghosts