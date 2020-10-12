Scary Pockets Ft. Monica Martin: “Karma Police” (Radiohead)
GEAR LIST
Synth: Prophet 6, Moog Lil Phatty
Drums: Ludwig Drums
Bass: 1958 P Bass
Keys: Valente Electric Piano
Guitar: 1964 Fender Musicmaster
Amps: 1957 Fender Havard, 1957 Fender Tweed Tremolux, Ampeg B12
Mics:
KU5A (VOX, GTR) SM57 (GTR, KEYS) 421 (Snr, TOM), Mojave MA200 (OH), SM7 (BASS), KU5a(VOX) EV635 (SNR BTM), KM84 (HAT) EV 633a (VOX)
Noble DI
Pres: MCI, Highland Dynamics EF86 (VOX)
Compressors: Highland Dynamics BG2 (VOX), Electrodyne (VOX)
A cover of “Karma Police” by Scary Pockets.
CREDITS
Lead vocal: Monica Martin
Drums: Rob Humphreys
Bass: Jon Button
Synth: Zac Rae
Keys: Jack Conte
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
BGVs: Jeremy Most
Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker
Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker
Cinematography: Ricky Chavez
Video Edit: Caleb Diaz
Produced by Jeremy Most
Recorded Live at 64Sound in Highland Park, CA.
About Scary Pockets
We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!