Scary Pockets Ft. Monica Martin: “Karma Police” (Radiohead)

YouTube

Listen on Spotify: tinyurl.com

Listen on iTunes: tinyurl.com

Join the community: patreon.com

Ok, here’s the deal: we buy a lot of our gear from reverb.com. It turns out that they have an affiliate program - every time someone clicks on the link below and buys something, Scary Pockets actually gets paid a small affiliate fee. So we hope that the gear list below not only gives you a sense of the equipment we use to make music, but that it actually helps Scary Pockets build a sustainable business as well. That said, ENJOY:

reverb.grsm.io

GEAR LIST

Synth: Prophet 6, Moog Lil Phatty

Drums: Ludwig Drums

Bass: 1958 P Bass

Keys: Valente Electric Piano

Guitar: 1964 Fender Musicmaster

Amps: 1957 Fender Havard, 1957 Fender Tweed Tremolux, Ampeg B12



Mics:

KU5A (VOX, GTR) SM57 (GTR, KEYS) 421 (Snr, TOM), Mojave MA200 (OH), SM7 (BASS), KU5a(VOX) EV635 (SNR BTM), KM84 (HAT) EV 633a (VOX)



Noble DI

Pres: MCI, Highland Dynamics EF86 (VOX)

Compressors: Highland Dynamics BG2 (VOX), Electrodyne (VOX)

Subscribe: bit.ly

Official Website: scarypocketsfunk.com

Stories Channel

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Twitter: @scarypockets

Bandcamp: scarypockets.bandcamp.com

Watch the newest videos

A cover of “Karma Police” by Scary Pockets.

CREDITS

Lead vocal: Monica Martin

Drums: Rob Humphreys

Bass: Jon Button

Synth: Zac Rae

Keys: Jack Conte

Guitar: Ryan Lerman

BGVs: Jeremy Most

Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker

Mixing/Mastering: Caleb Parker

Cinematography: Ricky Chavez

Video Edit: Caleb Diaz

Produced by Jeremy Most

Recorded Live at 64Sound in Highland Park, CA.

About Scary Pockets

We are Scary Pockets, a funk band that releases weekly music videos, in pursuit of the funk. Scary Pockets is Ryan Lerman and Jack Conte, with the help and support from a rotating roster of the best session musicians in the LA area. Make sure to subscribe and enable ALL notifications!

#ScaryPockets #Funk #KarmaPolice #cover #radiohead