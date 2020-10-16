Biden Town Hall Trounces Trump Town Hall in Nielsen Ratings

TV show ratings are no way to determine an election, and I wouldn’t even pay attention to this in normal times, but these are not normal times and you just know this failure is eating at Trump’s little weasel brain.

Because as it turns out, Joe Biden’s town hall event outdrew Trump’s by almost a million viewers, even though Trump’s event was carried on three networks compared to one for Biden.

Breaking: @JoeBiden’s town hall on ABC averaged 13.9 million viewers. @realDonaldTrump’s town hall across NBC, MSNBC and CNBC had a combined 13.0 million viewers. Biden won the head-to-head ratings race. Here’s my full story: https://t.co/oe6cRnAedT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 16, 2020

Here are some updated numbers; Biden’s viewership was even larger than first reported.