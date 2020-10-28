 

Watch Live: As the Pandemic Rages and People Have No Stimulus Payments, Senate Republicans Whine About Tweets

391
Politics • Views: 2,283

YouTube

In an absolutely grotesque hearing today, Senate Republicans are whining and complaining that the CEOs of social media companies are suppressing their ability to spread lies and disinformation.

This is how Republicans work the refs, by staging absurd circuses like this while the American people twist in the wind with no pandemic relief bill in sight. And the reality is that right wingers have pretty much free rein on social media to lie and propagandize to their ugly little hearts’ content.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Interrupters - Get Down Moses (Joe Strummer Cover) Here we are covering "Get Down Moses" for the "A Song For Joe: Celebrating The Birthday Of Joe Strummer" Livestream event on Aug 21, 2020 benefiting #SAVEOURSTAGES You can watch the full show here: YouTube Aimee Interrupter: Lead Vocals ...
Thanos
10 hours, 33 minutes ago
Views: 113 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Cory Wong // ‘Synchronicity’ (Feat. Phoebe Katis) check out the album → fanlink.to Phoebe Katis - vocalsCory Wong - guitar, bass, keyboard, bgvs, drums, programmingSteve Goold - percussionSteve Strand - trumpetKenni Holmen - saxMichael Nelson - trombone mixed by Cory Wongmastered by Will Quinnellvideo by Jessica ...
Thanos
10 hours, 42 minutes ago
Views: 137 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201025Relentless rain this week. A good bit of localized flooding including the field and around the yard.Most of it had dissipated by Saturday though there are still a few new temporary lakes over at the park. The papaya tree got ...
dangerman
2 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 282 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201018It was a full weekend here at the pond. 8 yards of top soil were (was?) delivered Friday afternoon Saturday was prepping the butterfly bed:First, a good weed whacking, a bit of leveling, then laying down weed barrier.On top of ...
dangerman
6 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 593 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 9
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 201011The weather held out just long enough that we could start painting the deck. It is tedious work and still quite tiring in the heat.Just one line in the notes says 'paint deck' but it's gonna translate into many, many ...
dangerman
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 1,031 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 9
Tweets: 0 •
For What It’s Worth - Buffalo Springfield (Cover by Del McCoury Band and Friends) Now Available Digitally:rainmaker.lnk.to See the new release from this jam session of "One Kind Favor" (See That My Grave Is Kept Clean) - Blind Lemon Jeffeson.YouTube A few months ago, a bunch of friends got together to play music ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 1,534 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 •
Trevor Noah: A Primer on 21st Century “Militias” [VIDEO] A toxic mix of racism and paranoid conspiracy fantasies has propagated the worst among us to arm themselves to the teeth in anticipation for the slaughter of their fellow citizens. Militias have been a part of America since it ...
teleskiguy
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 1,685 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
(49) Mandolin Orange - Unknown Legend (Neil Young Cover)Echo Mountain stream. July 24th, 2020.
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 1,660 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
The Expanse - Season 5 Official Trailer The future of The Belt has begun as Marco Inaros wages Armageddon against the Inners for a lifetime of oppression and injustice. » Watch the new season of The Expanse now exclusively with your Prime Membership: bit.ly» SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 1,602 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 4 •
Cellist Plays to Mourn Cathedral Shelled in Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict A historic cathedral has been shelled amid the Armenian-Azerbaijan conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh, or Artsakh, region, where hundreds have been killed and tens of thousands displaced after two weeks of new fighting. On the evening of Thursday 8 ...
garzooma
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,450 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 •