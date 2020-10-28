Watch Live: As the Pandemic Rages and People Have No Stimulus Payments, Senate Republicans Whine About Tweets

YouTube

In an absolutely grotesque hearing today, Senate Republicans are whining and complaining that the CEOs of social media companies are suppressing their ability to spread lies and disinformation.

This is how Republicans work the refs, by staging absurd circuses like this while the American people twist in the wind with no pandemic relief bill in sight. And the reality is that right wingers have pretty much free rein on social media to lie and propagandize to their ugly little hearts’ content.