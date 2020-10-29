The Bob Cesca Podcast: Donnie Taters, Featuring Dr. Mary L. Trump
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Donnie Taters — [Explicit Content] The great Mary Trump, psychologist, author of “Too Much And Never Enough,” and niece of the president, joins us for the full hour; Trump left his supporters on a tarmac in Nebraska for hours; “We will vanquish the vaccine”; Why we should call him “Donald”; Mary advises us how best to make it to Election Day without going nuts; Brain worms on the march; The GDP is another jetpack made of beef; Tucker Carlson’s attempt at a ratf*ck; Jared Kushner is a racist idiot; Jody Hamilton and David “TRex” Ferguson are here; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Neverwoz, and The Bitter Elegance; and more!