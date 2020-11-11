It’s True: The Right Wing Is Unhinged and Desperate

Here’s a piece by Brandy Zadrozny looking into the incredibly insane and twisted conspiracy theories and falsehoods going around the right wing: Misinformation by a thousand cuts: Varied rigged election claims circulate.

Among the barrage of baseless or misrepresented claims of election shenanigans: that ballots were invalid, ripped, dumped, late, changed, magically found but also lost; that voters were undocumented, from out of state, using their maiden names to vote twice or dead; that the calls were rigged by both the machines and software used to count and report the votes and by the news organizations that called the race. And then there are the far-out claims made popular in QAnon communities, including one that “non-radioactive isotope watermarks” were the key to a military sting operation that would reveal how Democrats had won votes with counterfeit ballots. A video of a woman inspecting her ballot for such a watermark has been viewed 560,000 times on YouTube.