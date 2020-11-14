A Wild Live Jam From Radiohead: “Myxomatosis”
Recorded at The Hospital Club, London in April 2008.
Director: David Barnard
Producers: Nigel Godrich, Dilly Gent, James Chads & John Woollcombe
Director of Photography: Brett Turnbull
Editor: Jerry Chater
Sound Engineers: Fred Jackson & Martin Dineley
Produced and Mixed by Nigel Godrich
Recording Assistant: Richard Woodcraft
