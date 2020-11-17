The Bob Cesca Podcast: 15 Days a Week
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
15 Days A Week — [Explicit Language] A Rocky Mountain Mike tribute to Buzz Burbank; Buzz talks about his impending retirement from his podcast; Trump admitted Biden won; Rudy will represent Trump in Pennsylvania; Lindsey Graham is violating Senate ethics rules; Trump probably has kompromat on Lindsey; GSA chief Emily Murphy is job hunting; Michigan Republicans trying to impeach Gretchen Whitmer; Bob and Buzz disagree on investigations and calling out the Red Hats; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Freekbass and Astral Summer; and more!