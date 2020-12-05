Brad Mehldau: Empty Concertgebouw Sessions (Excerpts From the Album Suite: April 2020)
The Empty Concertgebouw Sessions are made possible by Van Lanschot Kempen.
A beautiful sessions with the versatile jazz pianist and composer Brad Mehldau, who is just as influenced by Bach as by The Beatles.
PROGRAM:
Excerpts from the album Suite: April 2020
I. waking up
II. stepping outside
III. keeping distance
IV. stopping, listening: hearing
V. remembering before all this
Satellite - John Coltrane
Here’s That Rainy Day - Van Heusen/Burke