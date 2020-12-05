Brad Mehldau: Empty Concertgebouw Sessions (Excerpts From the Album Suite: April 2020)

YouTube

The Empty Concertgebouw Sessions are made possible by Van Lanschot Kempen.

A beautiful sessions with the versatile jazz pianist and composer Brad Mehldau, who is just as influenced by Bach as by The Beatles.

► Watch these Empty Concertgebouw Sessions on December 3 at 6:00 PM

PROGRAM:

Excerpts from the album Suite: April 2020

I. waking up

II. stepping outside

III. keeping distance

IV. stopping, listening: hearing

V. remembering before all this

Satellite - John Coltrane

Here’s That Rainy Day - Van Heusen/Burke