 

Incredible New Music Video From Tom Petty: “Something Could Happen”

114
Music • Views: 1,673

YouTube

Official music video for Tom Petty’s “Something Could Happen” from ‘Wildflowers and All The Rest” order now at tompetty.lnk.to

CREDITS
Writer & Director: WARREN FU
Production Co: PARTIZAN ENTERTAINMENT
Starring: LAUREN COHAN
Producer: JONA WARD
Executive Producers: JULIE FONG & SARA NIX
Atlanta Production Support: RiTE MEDIA
RiTE MEDIA Head Of Production: PARIS SCHULMAN
RiTE MEDIA Producer: SAM GREEN
Director Of Photography: TOM BANKS
Production Designer: TAYLOR WYNN
Editor: DOOBIE WHITE
Creative Consultant: ANNE-MARIE MACKAY
Character Concept Designs: WARREN FU
Tiny & Biggie Creator/Fabricator: HEX MORTIS
Illustrations: BRIAN ESSIG-PEPPARD
Visual Effects: DIGITAL AXIS VISUAL EFFECTS COMPANY
Visual Effects Supervisor: ROMAN BILICHENKO
Post Production Services: THERAPY STUDIOS
Colorist: OMAR INGUANZO
Sound Designer: BRANDON KIM
Flame Artist: GEOFF STEPHENSON

Follow Tom Petty:
tompetty.com
facebook.com
twitter.com

LYRICS:

I’m not easy to know, my mind can change
My moods come and go
I’m not easy to please, sometimes the woods
Get lost in the trees

Seems like a long time
Nothing much rang true

But I feel like something could happen
I feel like something could happen with you
Hmm hmm

I drive into town, I walk the mall
Go home and fall down
I’ve lost a few good friends
It’s easy come, easy come again

Sometimes I’m surprised
By the things I do

But I feel like something could happen
I feel like something could happen with you
Hmm hmm

[Instrumental Bridge]

I need to find some space where I can go
Get out of myself
I’m sure of who I am unless I feel
Like somebody else

Seems like a long time
I was torn in two

But I feel like something could happen
I feel like something could happen with you
Hmm hmm
Yeah, I feel like something could happen
I feel like something could happen with you
Hmm hmm


#tompetty #somethingcouldhappen

