Incredible New Music Video From Tom Petty: “Something Could Happen”

Official music video for Tom Petty’s “Something Could Happen” from ‘Wildflowers and All The Rest” order now at tompetty.lnk.to

CREDITS

Writer & Director: WARREN FU

Production Co: PARTIZAN ENTERTAINMENT

Starring: LAUREN COHAN

Producer: JONA WARD

Executive Producers: JULIE FONG & SARA NIX

Atlanta Production Support: RiTE MEDIA

RiTE MEDIA Head Of Production: PARIS SCHULMAN

RiTE MEDIA Producer: SAM GREEN

Director Of Photography: TOM BANKS

Production Designer: TAYLOR WYNN

Editor: DOOBIE WHITE

Creative Consultant: ANNE-MARIE MACKAY

Character Concept Designs: WARREN FU

Tiny & Biggie Creator/Fabricator: HEX MORTIS

Illustrations: BRIAN ESSIG-PEPPARD

Visual Effects: DIGITAL AXIS VISUAL EFFECTS COMPANY

Visual Effects Supervisor: ROMAN BILICHENKO

Post Production Services: THERAPY STUDIOS

Colorist: OMAR INGUANZO

Sound Designer: BRANDON KIM

Flame Artist: GEOFF STEPHENSON

LYRICS:

I’m not easy to know, my mind can change

My moods come and go

I’m not easy to please, sometimes the woods

Get lost in the trees

Seems like a long time

Nothing much rang true

But I feel like something could happen

I feel like something could happen with you

Hmm hmm

I drive into town, I walk the mall

Go home and fall down

I’ve lost a few good friends

It’s easy come, easy come again

Sometimes I’m surprised

By the things I do

But I feel like something could happen

I feel like something could happen with you

Hmm hmm

[Instrumental Bridge]

I need to find some space where I can go

Get out of myself

I’m sure of who I am unless I feel

Like somebody else

Seems like a long time

I was torn in two

But I feel like something could happen

I feel like something could happen with you

Hmm hmm

Yeah, I feel like something could happen

I feel like something could happen with you

Hmm hmm



