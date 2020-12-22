Brilliant Weirdo Kurt Vile: “One Trick Ponies”
Joe Biden’s gaffe o’ the day was saying “one horse pony” when he meant “one trick pony,” which immediately made me think of this great weird song by Kurt Vile.
From Kurt Vile's new album, 'Bottle It In'
Video by Marisa Gesualdi
one trick ponies
loved you all a long, long while
looked down into a deep, dark well
called all your names
they echoed down for miles and miles
and all that other mystical, well, never-you-mind
loved them all through many a lifetime
some are gone but some still strong
some are weird as hell but we love ‘em
some are one trick ponies but we embrace ‘em
cuz i’ve always had a soft spot for repetition
loved you all a long, long while
looked down into a deep, dark well
called all your names
they echoed down for miles and miles
and all that other mystical, well, never-you-mind
loved you all a long, long time
looked long into the length of a tunnel
called all your names
and we was tripping out cuz we needed a way out
and all them other crystalline mystic rationalizations
loved them all right down to my soul
looked well into the depth of a hole
pondered perpetual motion in the echo
just like the song if the repeats were long
loved you all a long, long while
looked down into a deep, dark well
called all your names
they echoed down for miles and miles
and all that other mystical, well, never-you-mind
loved you all a long, long while
and i’d give my left—nevermind—for one big synchronized smile
some are one trick ponies but so am i
round ‘em up into a mixed bag bundle of love now
loved them all a long, long tick
and it’s four, five, six
prevent your schtick
throw them at the wall in a mixed bag and see if they stick
then give ‘em a glass of water
give ‘em a cherry pie
loved you all a long, long while
looked down into a deep, dark well
called all your names
they echoed down for miles and miles
and all that other mystical, well, never-you-mind
“One horse pony.” I like that. I think I’ll start using it and see who notices. https://t.co/dMyZ52kuvv
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 22, 2020