Brilliant Weirdo Kurt Vile: “One Trick Ponies”

YouTube

Joe Biden’s gaffe o’ the day was saying “one horse pony” when he meant “one trick pony,” which immediately made me think of this great weird song by Kurt Vile.

From Kurt Vile’s new album, ‘Bottle It In’ out now via Matador Records. Stream & buy the album here: smarturl.it

kurtvile.com

facebook.com

@therealkurtvile

instagram.com

matadorrecords.com

Video by Marisa Gesualdi

one trick ponies

loved you all a long, long while

looked down into a deep, dark well

called all your names

they echoed down for miles and miles

and all that other mystical, well, never-you-mind

loved them all through many a lifetime

some are gone but some still strong

some are weird as hell but we love ‘em

some are one trick ponies but we embrace ‘em

cuz i’ve always had a soft spot for repetition

loved you all a long, long while

looked down into a deep, dark well

called all your names

they echoed down for miles and miles

and all that other mystical, well, never-you-mind

loved you all a long, long time

looked long into the length of a tunnel

called all your names

and we was tripping out cuz we needed a way out

and all them other crystalline mystic rationalizations

loved them all right down to my soul

looked well into the depth of a hole

pondered perpetual motion in the echo

just like the song if the repeats were long

loved you all a long, long while

looked down into a deep, dark well

called all your names

they echoed down for miles and miles

and all that other mystical, well, never-you-mind

loved you all a long, long while

and i’d give my left—nevermind—for one big synchronized smile

some are one trick ponies but so am i

round ‘em up into a mixed bag bundle of love now

loved them all a long, long tick

and it’s four, five, six

prevent your schtick

throw them at the wall in a mixed bag and see if they stick

then give ‘em a glass of water

give ‘em a cherry pie

loved you all a long, long while

looked down into a deep, dark well

called all your names

they echoed down for miles and miles

and all that other mystical, well, never-you-mind

vevo.ly