 

“Earth Crisis” - a Beautiful Short Film Featuring the Music of Dirty Projectors

66
Arts • Views: 749

YouTube

Earth Crisis Short Film features music from the new EP from Dirty Projectors, Earth Crisis, out now.

Stream/purchase - smarturl.it
Purchase the 5 EP Box Set: smarturl.it
Purchase 2xLP: smarturl.it

Written & Directed By Isaiah Saxon
Lead Animation By Pavel Mishkin
Environment Modeler - Murray Nelson
Character Modeler - Elias Glasch
Character Rigger - Ben Reicher
Animator - Kyle Baeta-Orick
Modeler - Jordan Speer
Background Painter - Isaiah Saxon
Produced By Domino Recording Company & Encyclopedia Pictura

Music:
Written By Dave Longstreth & Kristin Slipp
Vocals By Kristin Slipp
Produced, Recorded & Mixed By Dave Longstreth At Ivo Shandor
Arrangements - Dave Longstreth
Strings & Winds Engineer - Chris Taylor
Conductor & Musical Director - Sam Hillmer
Saxophone - Patrick Breiner
Flute - Erin Lesser
Flute - Elizabeth Janzen
Clarinet - Eileen Mack
Bassoon - Stephanie Corwin
Violin - Brooke Quiggins
Violin - Emanouil Manolov
Viola - Stephanie Griffin
Violoncello - Joanne Lin
Score Preparator - Ian Antonio

Special Thanks:
Daren Rabinovitch
Sean Hellfritsch
Meara O’Reilly
A.J. Casson
Charles Burchfield

