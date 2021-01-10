“Earth Crisis” - a Beautiful Short Film Featuring the Music of Dirty Projectors

YouTube

Earth Crisis Short Film features music from the new EP from Dirty Projectors, Earth Crisis, out now.

Stream/purchase - smarturl.it

Purchase the 5 EP Box Set: smarturl.it

Purchase 2xLP: smarturl.it

Written & Directed By Isaiah Saxon

Lead Animation By Pavel Mishkin

Environment Modeler - Murray Nelson

Character Modeler - Elias Glasch

Character Rigger - Ben Reicher

Animator - Kyle Baeta-Orick

Modeler - Jordan Speer

Background Painter - Isaiah Saxon

Produced By Domino Recording Company & Encyclopedia Pictura

Music:

Written By Dave Longstreth & Kristin Slipp

Vocals By Kristin Slipp

Produced, Recorded & Mixed By Dave Longstreth At Ivo Shandor

Arrangements - Dave Longstreth

Strings & Winds Engineer - Chris Taylor

Conductor & Musical Director - Sam Hillmer

Saxophone - Patrick Breiner

Flute - Erin Lesser

Flute - Elizabeth Janzen

Clarinet - Eileen Mack

Bassoon - Stephanie Corwin

Violin - Brooke Quiggins

Violin - Emanouil Manolov

Viola - Stephanie Griffin

Violoncello - Joanne Lin

Score Preparator - Ian Antonio

Special Thanks:

Daren Rabinovitch

Sean Hellfritsch

Meara O’Reilly

A.J. Casson

Charles Burchfield

SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly

About Adult Swim:

Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: adultswim.com

Connect with Adult Swim Online:

Download the APPS: adultswim.com

Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: adultswim.com

Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: bit.ly

Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: bit.ly

Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: instagram.com