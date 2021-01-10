“Earth Crisis” - a Beautiful Short Film Featuring the Music of Dirty Projectors
Earth Crisis Short Film features music from the new EP from Dirty Projectors, Earth Crisis, out now.
Stream/purchase - smarturl.it
Purchase the 5 EP Box Set: smarturl.it
Purchase 2xLP: smarturl.it
Written & Directed By Isaiah Saxon
Lead Animation By Pavel Mishkin
Environment Modeler - Murray Nelson
Character Modeler - Elias Glasch
Character Rigger - Ben Reicher
Animator - Kyle Baeta-Orick
Modeler - Jordan Speer
Background Painter - Isaiah Saxon
Produced By Domino Recording Company & Encyclopedia Pictura
Music:
Written By Dave Longstreth & Kristin Slipp
Vocals By Kristin Slipp
Produced, Recorded & Mixed By Dave Longstreth At Ivo Shandor
Arrangements - Dave Longstreth
Strings & Winds Engineer - Chris Taylor
Conductor & Musical Director - Sam Hillmer
Saxophone - Patrick Breiner
Flute - Erin Lesser
Flute - Elizabeth Janzen
Clarinet - Eileen Mack
Bassoon - Stephanie Corwin
Violin - Brooke Quiggins
Violin - Emanouil Manolov
Viola - Stephanie Griffin
Violoncello - Joanne Lin
Score Preparator - Ian Antonio
Special Thanks:
Daren Rabinovitch
Sean Hellfritsch
Meara O’Reilly
A.J. Casson
Charles Burchfield
SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly
About Adult Swim:
Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: adultswim.com
Connect with Adult Swim Online:
Download the APPS: adultswim.com
Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: adultswim.com
Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: bit.ly
Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: bit.ly
Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: instagram.com