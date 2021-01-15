Yo-Yo Ma’s #SongsOfComfort: Appalachia Waltz (By Mark O’Connor)
Wishing everyone a peaceful weekend. Mark O’Connor’s “Appalachia Waltz” #songsofcomfort
This video was originally released on May 15, 2020, as part of Yo-Yo Ma’s #SongsOfComfort project, which was launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide comfort in a time of anxiety and fear. The project inspired thousands of people around the world to upload their own songs of comfort in the months that followed.