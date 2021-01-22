A Great Short Horror Film: “Out of Order”
Out Of Order premiered in Screamfest 2020.
In 1946 New York City, three total strangers board their first-ever automatic elevator. When it lowers them into a strange world of darkness and danger, they must find a way to escape.
Directed by:
Brandon & Cameron Laventure
Produced by:
Brandon Laventure and Alexander Wiske
Written by:
Brandon & Cameron Laventure
Main Cast:
Aimé Donna Kelly Larry Bull Ian Unterman
The Laventure siblings’ work is informed by their shared past, from their low-income childhood to their recession-era balancing act of filmmaking and survival. These experiences led them from rural Michigan to the top film program in the world, culminating in their thesis film: the period horror, Out of Order.