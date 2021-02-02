Old School Trumpite Troll Chuck C. Johnson Suspended by Twitter for the 26th Time

One of the defining characteristics of the strange right wing troll mentality is their propensity for using “sock puppet” accounts to get around the bans that inevitably result from their shitposting activities. Even Donald Trump (the former so-called president of the United States) did this when he was permanently suspended by Twitter.

And today our nemesis Chuck C. Johnson, the extremist-funding, Holocaust-denying dude who actually stalked me in real life at one point (posting photos on Twitter of an apartment building where I used to live, with him standing out front), was permanently suspended by Twitter for the 26th time. I know, right? Drop the screenshot.

For historical purposes, here’s the profile image he was using this time around. He’s driving a sports car, on the road to Suspension Junction, mile marker 26.

The account was actually established last year and it was inactive until recently. For his 26th attempt he was trying to re-brand himself as an entrepreneur, an investor, nobody who’d ever expressed far right beliefs, nope, that wasn’t him. No Nazis here, just sports cars and smiles.

Then he noticed that I’d noticed him.

“Just because.”

And suddenly he stopped tweeting with account 26, for some odd reason. It took Twitter a couple of weeks to spring into action, but today he got slammed with the ban hammer again.

Also for historical purposes, here are some screenshots of tweets he posted with an earlier sock puppet (not sure if this was account 24 or 25) before that one met the same sad, pathetic end.

This has been tonight’s case study of the psychology of the damaged far right.