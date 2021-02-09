The Bob Cesca Podcast: Monkey See, Monkey Do
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Monkey See, Monkey Do — [Explicit Content] Rocky Mountain Mike is here with a shocking announcement; Buzz returns next week; Bob’s family tests positive; The COVID Shirkers are on the loose; Ron DeSantis and the self-indulgence of the American people; Super Bowl fans celebrate in the streets without masks or distancing; Joe Rogan thinks he doesn’t need a vaccine; Naomi Wolf brags about maskless dinner; University of Miami frats hold pool parties; Rep. Ron Wright succumbs to COVID after declaring schools to be safe; The Second Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump; The process; The evidence; The mulligans; Lou Dobbs fired while on vacation; With music by Rocky Mountain Mike, Dave Molter, and The Bitter Elegance; and more!