WATCH LIVE: Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial, Day 4

YouTube

Warning: Some video shown during the trial may contain graphic images of violence and profanity.

Click here to view a direct feed of the proceedings: YouTube

President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continues for a fourth day beginning at noon EST on Feb. 12. With House Democrats having concluded presenting their evidence against Trump, his defense team now takes over, making the case for why he should be acquitted of the charge of inciting an insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.Trump was impeached by the House last month while still in office, the first president ever to be impeached twice. It was a largely party-line vote, but 10 Republicans also joined Democrats in condemning the president for stoking violence.