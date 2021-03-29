Black Midi - John L
now for something different.
Our second studio album “Cavalcade” is out 28th May 2021 Preorder here: blackmidi.ffm.to
Video credits
Director : Nina McNeely
Exec Producer: Coleen Haynes // Caitlin Westerman
Produced by : MAAVVEN
Producer: Megan Gutman
DP: Zachariah Dalton
Choreographer : Nina McNeely
Asst Choreo : Allison Fletcher
Stylist : XS Studios - Xotchi West & Sebastian Hull
Dancers : Raymond Ejiofor , Angel Mammoliti , Kent Boyd, Karen Chuang, Derek Tabada , Jason Martin, Diana Schoenfeld
Featuring : The Entity Dance Company
Editor & Animations by Nina McNeely