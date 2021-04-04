 

Amazing New Video From half•alive: “What’s Wrong”

153
Music • Views: 1,798

YouTube

half•alive’s official music video for What’s Wrong
Theres a lot of pressure with this being our first new release since Now, Not Yet. People often make up their minds pretty quickly about an artist’s sophomore release solely based off the first single, so it feels like the stakes are higher now & the song’s message has to be that much clearer. 2020 was a big break for us, being home all year, we were thankful for a breath to think, reflect & process, as many had that year. In the midst of that reflection, we wrote this song with the production duo @OjiVolta . After searching for “the perfect song” for so long, this one finally felt like it was it. Not because it was perfect, but because it was honest. It felt like it confronted the stack of problems that is piling up faster than the stack of solutions. Over the last year that pile was overwhelming & debilitating because the problem in front of me always feels like a drop in the ocean. “Times right to fix what’s wrong” means that I have ability to transform my immediate & eventually global environment by looking inward first. Looking in the mirror & realizing the inward journey is likely where real change is going to begin. -josh

“What’s Wrong” available everywhere now: smarturl.it

Directed by Brantley Gutierrez
Choreographed by JA Collective
Written & Executive Produced by Josh Taylor

Music Composed by Brett Kramer, J Tyler Johnson, Josh Taylor & OjiVolta
Produced by OjiVolta
Mixed by Jon Castelli
Mastered by Joe LaPorta

Editing by Josh Taylor
Additional Editing by R.P. Adam & Aidan Carberry
Producer - Mike Dones
Producer - Danny Herb
Director of Photography - Eric Ulbrich

Camera Op - Kenneth Wales
1st AC - Holly Horne
2nd AC- Devin Hassan
DIT - Jack Damon
CLT - Mark Ramsey
Key Grip - Justin Duquette
ACLT - Jason Popieniuck “J Pop”
SLT - Tony Cantor
Best Boy Grip - David Smart
1st AD - Bigg Riff
PA - Natasha Oviedo & Michael Rennie

Production Designer - Matt Sokoler
Art Director - Devin Parker
Set Dressers - Mikey Avina & Shay Turner
Key Makeup Artist - Shea Hardy
Hair - Terance Sdoeung
CCO - Terance Sdoeung & Darlene Orellana

Coloring by - Joseph Lombardi
VFX by - kaipo


Subscribe for more official content from half•alive: smarturl.it

find half•alive on…
Instagram: instagr.am
Twitter: @halfaliveco
Spotify: spoti.fi
Soundcloud: SoundCloud
Website: halfalive.co
YouTube Music: bit.ly

lyrics:
time is always right in past tense
avoiding is my newest obsession
started with the right intentions
but left ‘em on the shelf

so tell me how to live in tension
‘cause every could’ve been kills when
living here has been hell
& i can’t hold it myself

the whisper in my heart - it could never speak up
the message in my chest gathered too much dust
i can’t afford the truth even if it’s unjust
keep it top shelf, keep it all locked up
..
so yippee ki-yay it’s not my blood
but every single day it calls my bluff
it’s not ok then it ain’t quite done
then it ain’t quite done
no

the time’s always right to fix what’s wrong

looking through a haze i’m basing
everything around me on traces
the criminal i’ve been chasing
is wearing my shoes

the whisper in my heart - it could never speak up
the message in my chest gathered too much dust
i can’t afford the truth even if it’s unjust
keep it top shelf, keep it all locked up
..
so yippee ki-yay it’s not my blood
but every single day it calls my bluff
it’s not ok then it ain’t quite done
then it ain’t quite done
no

oh my God it ain’t quite
why hold on, it ain’t quite
love, hold on it ain’t quite done

the time’s always right to fix what’s wrong

#whatswrong #halfalive

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Springsteen - “Prove It All Night” Live at Cleveland Agora, 1978This is so perfect.
Secret ANTIFA Operative
20 hours, 28 minutes ago
Views: 127 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 2 •
Foster the People - Lamb’s Wool (Official Music Video) Official animated music video for Foster The People's single 'Lamb's Wool' off of their most recent EP 'In The Darkest Of Nights, Let The Birds Sing'. Listen to 'Lamb's Wool' here: stem.ffm.to Listen to 'Lamb's Wool (with Poolside)' here: ...
Thanos
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 130 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Talk Talk - It’s My Life (Live at Montreux 1986) Live at Montreux 1986 is a concert video release by the British synth pop band Talk Talk of a concert at 1986 Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. The show was part of a tour that started in April 1986 ...
Thanos
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 125 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
KALEO - Skinny [OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO] Music and Lyrics by JJ Julius SonNew song “Skinny" available now: kaleo.lnk.toFrom the upcoming album Surface Sounds out 4/23: kaleo.lnk.to What makes you feel good?What makes you angry inside? Why don’t you love me?You want to fuck me or ...
Thanos
2 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 233 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Hania Rani - Live From Studio S2 Listen to 'Live from Studio S2': hania-rani.lnk.to The full live set video was premiered on the evening before the annual Piano Day worldwide celebrations (March 29th). The motivation to make the recording of the live performances which became the ...
Thanos
2 days, 23 hours ago
Views: 237 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Billy F Gibbons - West Coast Junkie “West Coast Junkie” the new music video by Billy F Gibbons from his forthcoming album ‘Hardware’, available on June 4th on Concord Records. Pre-order ‘Hardware’: found.eeGet signed and exclusive bundles: found.ee Directed by: Harry ReeseProduced by: Matt Sorum Listen ...
Thanos
5 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 598 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
Morcheeba - the Moon (Official Music Video) Listen to 'The Moon' streaming now: morcheeba.lnk.toWritten by I. Žilić/S. Edwards - Directed by Martin J. Pickering for Big Head MediaPre-order 'Blackest Blue', released May 14th: morcheeba.lnk.to Connect with Morcheeba: morcheeba.ukFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @morcheebaband ---------- Credits Production Company: Big ...
Thanos
5 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 544 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210328Wednesday we built a small frame for the low voltage disconnect moduleWired it up and put it in line between battery and pumps.Turns them off at 8 volts so the battery doesn't over discharge down to zero.Then it waits for ...
Dangerman
6 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 471 • Comments: 2 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Sara Watkins - ‘Blue Shadows on the Trail (Feat. Nickel Creek)’ [Audio Only] From the new album 'Under the Pepper Tree,' out now (@New West Records). Order + Listen:newwst.com Vinyl + CD: newwst.comAmazon: newwst.comApple Music: newwst.com Spotify: newwst.comPandora: newwst.comTidal: newwst.comDeezer: newwst.com LYRICS: Arizona moon keep shiningFrom the desert sky aboveYou know pretty ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 708 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 •
Keb’ Mo’ - the Medicine Man Ft. Old Crow Medicine Show (Official Audio) The official audio for Keb’ Mo’ and Old Crow Medicine Show’s “The Medicine Man.” I was taking some time out at our house in California with my family,” remembers Keb’. “We were locked in and staying away from people. ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 786 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •