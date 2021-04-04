Amazing New Video From half•alive: “What’s Wrong”

YouTube

half•alive’s official music video for What’s Wrong

Theres a lot of pressure with this being our first new release since Now, Not Yet. People often make up their minds pretty quickly about an artist’s sophomore release solely based off the first single, so it feels like the stakes are higher now & the song’s message has to be that much clearer. 2020 was a big break for us, being home all year, we were thankful for a breath to think, reflect & process, as many had that year. In the midst of that reflection, we wrote this song with the production duo @OjiVolta . After searching for “the perfect song” for so long, this one finally felt like it was it. Not because it was perfect, but because it was honest. It felt like it confronted the stack of problems that is piling up faster than the stack of solutions. Over the last year that pile was overwhelming & debilitating because the problem in front of me always feels like a drop in the ocean. “Times right to fix what’s wrong” means that I have ability to transform my immediate & eventually global environment by looking inward first. Looking in the mirror & realizing the inward journey is likely where real change is going to begin. -josh

Directed by Brantley Gutierrez

Choreographed by JA Collective

Written & Executive Produced by Josh Taylor



Music Composed by Brett Kramer, J Tyler Johnson, Josh Taylor & OjiVolta

Produced by OjiVolta

Mixed by Jon Castelli

Mastered by Joe LaPorta



Editing by Josh Taylor

Additional Editing by R.P. Adam & Aidan Carberry

Producer - Mike Dones

Producer - Danny Herb

Director of Photography - Eric Ulbrich



Camera Op - Kenneth Wales

1st AC - Holly Horne

2nd AC- Devin Hassan

DIT - Jack Damon

CLT - Mark Ramsey

Key Grip - Justin Duquette

ACLT - Jason Popieniuck “J Pop”

SLT - Tony Cantor

Best Boy Grip - David Smart

1st AD - Bigg Riff

PA - Natasha Oviedo & Michael Rennie



Production Designer - Matt Sokoler

Art Director - Devin Parker

Set Dressers - Mikey Avina & Shay Turner

Key Makeup Artist - Shea Hardy

Hair - Terance Sdoeung

CCO - Terance Sdoeung & Darlene Orellana



Coloring by - Joseph Lombardi

VFX by - kaipo





lyrics:

time is always right in past tense

avoiding is my newest obsession

started with the right intentions

but left ‘em on the shelf

so tell me how to live in tension

‘cause every could’ve been kills when

living here has been hell

& i can’t hold it myself

the whisper in my heart - it could never speak up

the message in my chest gathered too much dust

i can’t afford the truth even if it’s unjust

keep it top shelf, keep it all locked up

..

so yippee ki-yay it’s not my blood

but every single day it calls my bluff

it’s not ok then it ain’t quite done

then it ain’t quite done

no

the time’s always right to fix what’s wrong

looking through a haze i’m basing

everything around me on traces

the criminal i’ve been chasing

is wearing my shoes

the whisper in my heart - it could never speak up

the message in my chest gathered too much dust

i can’t afford the truth even if it’s unjust

keep it top shelf, keep it all locked up

..

so yippee ki-yay it’s not my blood

but every single day it calls my bluff

it’s not ok then it ain’t quite done

then it ain’t quite done

no

oh my God it ain’t quite

why hold on, it ain’t quite

love, hold on it ain’t quite done

the time’s always right to fix what’s wrong



