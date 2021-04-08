The Bob Cesca Podcast: Marijuana Entrepreneur
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Marijuana Entrepreneur — [Explicit Content] Bob’s video rewards for Patreon subscribers; A guy in Ann Arbor hammered a group of armed Boogaloo Bois; Matt Gaetz’s travels to the Bahamas with prostitutes and a marijuana entrepreneur; Gaetz opposed revenge porn ban; Gaetz begged Trump for a pardon; Another Republican nailed on child porn charges; The crazy checkbox on the NRCC WinRed site; Arkansas legislature overrides veto of the anti-trans bill; McConnell on Citizens United; Gutfeld’s new show; Steven Crowder reenacted the murder of George Floyd; Proud Boys member screws himself; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Marina Rocks and Michael McDermott; and more!