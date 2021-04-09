Morcheeba - the Moon (Official Music Video)
Listen to ‘The Moon’ streaming now: morcheeba.lnk.to
Written by I. Žilić/S. Edwards - Directed by Martin J. Pickering for Big Head Media
Pre-order ‘Blackest Blue’, released May 14th: morcheeba.lnk.to
Connect with Morcheeba:
morcheeba.uk
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @morcheebaband
—————
Credits
Production Company: Big Head Media
Executive Producers: Melissa Massey
Producer: Talor Hanson
Director: Martin J Pickering
1st AD: Mark Pickering
DOP: Luke Biggins
Focus Puller: Eyaz Chishty
SFX/Animation: Matt Bowmer
Gaffer: Massimo
Spark: Sam Horne
COVID Officer: Ryan Massey
RUNNER: Alex Boulton
Hero Car: Clive Brett - Star Car hire
Catering: Denise Pepper
Studio: Denmark Studios
Campaign Creative Director: Jono Das | Kartel Music Group