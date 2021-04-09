 

Morcheeba - the Moon (Official Music Video)

93
Music • Views: 1,376

YouTube

Listen to ‘The Moon’ streaming now: morcheeba.lnk.to
Written by I. Žilić/S. Edwards - Directed by Martin J. Pickering for Big Head Media
Pre-order ‘Blackest Blue’, released May 14th: morcheeba.lnk.to

Connect with Morcheeba:

morcheeba.uk
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: @morcheebaband

—————

Credits

Production Company: Big Head Media
Executive Producers: Melissa Massey
Producer: Talor Hanson
Director: Martin J Pickering
1st AD: Mark Pickering
DOP: Luke Biggins
Focus Puller: Eyaz Chishty
SFX/Animation: Matt Bowmer
Gaffer: Massimo
Spark: Sam Horne
COVID Officer: Ryan Massey
RUNNER: Alex Boulton
Hero Car: Clive Brett - Star Car hire
Catering: Denise Pepper
Studio: Denmark Studios

Campaign Creative Director: Jono Das | Kartel Music Group

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Of Monsters and Men - Destroyer (Official Lyric Video) “Destroyer" by Of Monsters and Men available now: omam.lnk.to ►Follow Of Monsters and Men:Instagram: instagram.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @monstersandmenShazam: shazam.comWebsite: ofmonstersandmen.com Video shot & edited by: Cameron Stewart - cjbs.uk Lyrics: I want to be the king of my body and ...
Thanos
1 hour, 47 minutes ago
Views: 36 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
St. Vincent - the Melting of the Sun (Official Video) Pre-order/save the new album Daddy's Home, out May 14th: lnk.ilovestvincent.comListen to "The Melting Of The Sun": lnk.ilovestvincent.comListen to "Pay Your Way In Pain": lnk.ilovestvincent.com Watch St. Vincent perform live on SNL: lnk.ilovestvincent.com Animation by Chris McD CALL 1-833-77-DADDY FOLLOW ...
Thanos
1 day, 1 hour ago
Views: 123 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 5 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210404Did you spend all week thinking about solar power and pumps? We didn't either.A week of flawless electrics and hydraulics.The first few days we went out to check on it like hourly.Now we don't even think about itThe proof of ...
Dangerman
3 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 310 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
Springsteen - “Prove It All Night” Live at Cleveland Agora, 1978This is so perfect.
Secret ANTIFA Operative
6 days, 10 hours ago
Views: 484 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 3 •
Foster the People - Lamb’s Wool (Official Music Video) Official animated music video for Foster The People's single 'Lamb's Wool' off of their most recent EP 'In The Darkest Of Nights, Let The Birds Sing'. Listen to 'Lamb's Wool' here: stem.ffm.to Listen to 'Lamb's Wool (with Poolside)' here: ...
Thanos
6 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 443 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
Talk Talk - It’s My Life (Live at Montreux 1986) Live at Montreux 1986 is a concert video release by the British synth pop band Talk Talk of a concert at 1986 Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. The show was part of a tour that started in April 1986 ...
Thanos
6 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 494 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
KALEO - Skinny [OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO] Music and Lyrics by JJ Julius SonNew song “Skinny" available now: kaleo.lnk.toFrom the upcoming album Surface Sounds out 4/23: kaleo.lnk.to What makes you feel good?What makes you angry inside? Why don’t you love me?You want to fuck me or ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 580 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Hania Rani - Live From Studio S2 Listen to 'Live from Studio S2': hania-rani.lnk.to The full live set video was premiered on the evening before the annual Piano Day worldwide celebrations (March 29th). The motivation to make the recording of the live performances which became the ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 556 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Billy F Gibbons - West Coast Junkie “West Coast Junkie” the new music video by Billy F Gibbons from his forthcoming album ‘Hardware’, available on June 4th on Concord Records. Pre-order ‘Hardware’: found.eeGet signed and exclusive bundles: found.ee Directed by: Harry ReeseProduced by: Matt Sorum Listen ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,254 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
Morcheeba - the Moon (Official Music Video) Listen to 'The Moon' streaming now: morcheeba.lnk.toWritten by I. Žilić/S. Edwards - Directed by Martin J. Pickering for Big Head MediaPre-order 'Blackest Blue', released May 14th: morcheeba.lnk.to Connect with Morcheeba: morcheeba.ukFacebook: facebook.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @morcheebaband ---------- Credits Production Company: Big ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,022 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •