The Bob Cesca Podcast: Sex Blimps and Meat Thieves
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Sex Blimps — [Explicit Content] The Joni Ernst ‘Sex Blimps’ photo is a joke; We recap Joe Biden’s joint session address from last; Biden declares an end to trickle down; Biden says white supremacy is terrorism; Tim Scott’s weird Republican response; The CBS snap poll; COVID in India, Colombia, and Brazil; Joe Rogan tells his audience that young people don’t need vaccinations; The long term side effects of COVID; The FBI raided Rudy Giuliani’s home and office; The NY Post was caught publishing a fake story; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Megan McDuffee and Freekbass; and more!