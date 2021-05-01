MEINL DRUM FESTIVAL 2015 - Robert ‘Sput’ Searight - “Shrill Tones”
Somehow it isn’t fair that Snarky Puppy has so many incredible drummers on call. One of the greatest, Robert “Sput” Searight, just brings the house down with this jam at the MEINL Drum Festival. With a big smile.
In this video Sput uses:
12” / 14” Generation X XTreme Stack Hihat
20” Byzance Trash Crash (bottom)
12” Soundcaster Custom Splash (top)
8” / 10” Generation X Electro Stack
10” Byzance Extra Dry Splash
18” Generation X Safari Ride
16” Byzance Extra Dry Medium Thin Hihat
20” Byzance Vintage Crash
10” Byzance Extra Dry Splash
21” Byzance Transition Ride
18” Byzance Vintage Pure Crash
20” Byzance Extra Dry Thin Crash
18” Generation X Kinetik Crash (bottom)
10” Byzance Extra Dry Splash (top)
22” Byzance Crash Ride