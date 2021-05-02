 

Yes, She Is the Pocket Queen: “WE CAME to MOVE” (Feat. Ryck Jane)

80
Music • Views: 1,241

YouTube

Yes, she’s really playing those drums. Ouch.

Official music video by The Pocket Queen performing “WE CAME TO MOVE (feat. Ryck Jane)”– available everywhere now: distrokid.com

►Subscribe to The Pocket Queen on YouTube: thepocketqueen.co

►Get exclusive merch: shop.spreadshirt.com

►Follow The Pocket Queen:
@thepocketqueen
facebook.com
instagram.com
thepocketqueenofficial.com​

Directed by : Richard Turrentine
Creative Director: Kharmony Fortune
Executive Producer: Taylor Gordon
Movement/ Choreography: Karma Raines
DP: Adam Episcopo
Editor: Adam Episcopo
Colorist: Lightrix Media
Hair: Bobbi Riley/ Kaori Nik
Make up: Bobbi Riley
Stylist: Kharmony Fortune
Techs: Wayne Matthews
Dancers:
Erica LaRae
Shari Selima Gardner
Arayawna Moore
Suriya McGuire
Sheree Rome

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Black Keys - Crawling Kingsnake [Official Music Video] The video for “Crawling Kingsnake” was directed by Tim Hardiman and filmed at Jimmy Duck Holmes’ Blue Front Café, which is the oldest active juke joint in America. Dan Auerbach says: “We were honored to play alongside Kenny Brown ...
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 228 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 •
WILLOW - T R a N S P a R E N T S O U L Feat. Travis Barker (Performance Visual) Official performance video t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l by WILLOW ft. Travis Barker. Stream t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l ...
Thanos
2 days, 5 hours ago
Views: 212 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 9 •
Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes - My Town Ft. Joe Talbot ‘My Town (feat. Joe Talbot)’ is the brand new track from Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes. Follow Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes:Listen now: fctr.ffm.to Spotify: fctr.ffm.toFacebook: fctr.ffm.toInstagram: fctr.ffm.toTwitter: fctr.ffm.toYouTube: fctr.ffm.to My Town (feat. Joe Talbot) Lyrics:My town it looks ...
Thanos
4 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 320 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210425.2Yeah, like we weren't going to explain every nauseating detail that happened this week. Since we decided to lower the water level a couple of inches, we saw the need for more rock to cover the now exposed liner.And more pebbles ...
Dangerman
5 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 411 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210425You can click here: Ta-da Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
5 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 553 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Wherever You Go - Lola Lennox Ft. Annie Lennox With the BBC Concert Orchestra (Radio 2 House Music)Wherever You Go - Lola Lennox with her mother, Annie Lennox and the BBC Concert Orchestra for Radio 2 House Music. Ken Bruce Radio Show: bbc.co.uk Arrangements by Rob Eckland
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 644 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 10 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210418Electrics and hydraulics hum along now unattended and without any thought.No more mentions until we add a pump or a panel or... We lived with the partially screened in filter for a week.It didn't feel quite right and it looked ...
Dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 784 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210411The pumps are pumping along. Like they always should have.They go on when the sun comes out, they go off in the clouds and at night.We barely pay attention to their functioning and now can focus on the sight and ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 5 days ago
Views: 1,147 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •