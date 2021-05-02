Yes, She Is the Pocket Queen: “WE CAME to MOVE” (Feat. Ryck Jane)
Yes, she’s really playing those drums. Ouch.
Official music video by The Pocket Queen performing “WE CAME TO MOVE (feat. Ryck Jane)”– available everywhere now: distrokid.com
Directed by : Richard Turrentine
Creative Director: Kharmony Fortune
Executive Producer: Taylor Gordon
Movement/ Choreography: Karma Raines
DP: Adam Episcopo
Editor: Adam Episcopo
Colorist: Lightrix Media
Hair: Bobbi Riley/ Kaori Nik
Make up: Bobbi Riley
Stylist: Kharmony Fortune
Techs: Wayne Matthews
Dancers:
Erica LaRae
Shari Selima Gardner
Arayawna Moore
Suriya McGuire
Sheree Rome