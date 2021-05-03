 

The Amazing Julian Lage, Live in LA: “I’ll Be Seeing You”

33
Music • Views: 1,099

YouTube

I believe I’ve posted this video before, but it’s too good to check. It actually started autoplaying on YouTube after another one I was only half-watching, and I suddenly began hearing Julian’s mind-blowing intro again.

There’s a comment at YouTube that has some extra context, and it’s even more incredible than it seems on first listen.

I had a Skype lesson with a Julian today. I saw that he was offering private lessons on his Instagram and jumped on it. Nicest guy ever.

At the end of the lesson I asked about this intro. I asked if it was completely improvised. Really, I knew the answer was yes, bc I’ve seen him do this intro about 5 times and every time it’s completely different. But part of my brain had to believe that some of it was pre written, I just couldn’t believe something that rich and complex could be completely improvised on the spot.

He just laughed and said it was all improvised. He talked about improvising compositions. How he would literally practice improvising like this, just his guitar, no accompaniment, for 40 minutes straight without stopping. He said Keith Jarret did that a lot in concert. Incredible stuff.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
The Black Keys - Crawling Kingsnake [Official Music Video] The video for “Crawling Kingsnake” was directed by Tim Hardiman and filmed at Jimmy Duck Holmes’ Blue Front Café, which is the oldest active juke joint in America. Dan Auerbach says: “We were honored to play alongside Kenny Brown ...
Thanos
3 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 288 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 3 •
WILLOW - T R a N S P a R E N T S O U L Feat. Travis Barker (Performance Visual) Official performance video t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l by WILLOW ft. Travis Barker. Stream t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l ...
Thanos
3 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 267 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 15 •
Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes - My Town Ft. Joe Talbot ‘My Town (feat. Joe Talbot)’ is the brand new track from Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes. Follow Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes:Listen now: fctr.ffm.to Spotify: fctr.ffm.toFacebook: fctr.ffm.toInstagram: fctr.ffm.toTwitter: fctr.ffm.toYouTube: fctr.ffm.to My Town (feat. Joe Talbot) Lyrics:My town it looks ...
Thanos
5 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 371 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210425.2Yeah, like we weren't going to explain every nauseating detail that happened this week. Since we decided to lower the water level a couple of inches, we saw the need for more rock to cover the now exposed liner.And more pebbles ...
Dangerman
6 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 464 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210425You can click here: Ta-da Here's an index of all the postings in #thegreatpoolpondconversion
Dangerman
6 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 624 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •
Wherever You Go - Lola Lennox Ft. Annie Lennox With the BBC Concert Orchestra (Radio 2 House Music)Wherever You Go - Lola Lennox with her mother, Annie Lennox and the BBC Concert Orchestra for Radio 2 House Music. Ken Bruce Radio Show: bbc.co.uk Arrangements by Rob Eckland
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 684 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 10 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210418Electrics and hydraulics hum along now unattended and without any thought.No more mentions until we add a pump or a panel or... We lived with the partially screened in filter for a week.It didn't feel quite right and it looked ...
Dangerman
2 weeks ago
Views: 826 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 5
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210411The pumps are pumping along. Like they always should have.They go on when the sun comes out, they go off in the clouds and at night.We barely pay attention to their functioning and now can focus on the sight and ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,183 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •