Robert ‘Sput’ Searight Absolutely Killin’ It: “Cymbal Groove”
Check out a playlist with demos for each cymbal in Sput’s setup here: bit.ly
16” Byzance Extra Dry Medium Thin Hihats
12”/14” Generation X X-Treme Stack (Under Hihats)
20” Byzance Vintage Crash (with Cymbal Bacon)
8”/10” Generation X Electro Stack
10” Byzance Vintage Trash Splash (Stack Top)
10” Byzance Extra Dry Splash (Stack Bottom)
18” Byzance Vintage Pure Crash (Stack Top w/ Ching Ring)
12”/14” Generation X X-Treme Stack (14” Cymbal Only Underneath)
20” Byzance Vintage Trash Crash (Stack Top)
22” Byzance Vintage Sand Crash-Ride (Stack Middle)
12” Classics Custom Trash Splash (Stack Bottom)
18” Generation X Safari Ride