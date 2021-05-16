Robert ‘Sput’ Searight Absolutely Killin’ It: “Cymbal Groove”

YouTube

Check out a playlist with demos for each cymbal in Sput’s setup here: bit.ly

16” Byzance Extra Dry Medium Thin Hihats

12”/14” Generation X X-Treme Stack (Under Hihats)

20” Byzance Vintage Crash (with Cymbal Bacon)

8”/10” Generation X Electro Stack

10” Byzance Vintage Trash Splash (Stack Top)

10” Byzance Extra Dry Splash (Stack Bottom)

18” Byzance Vintage Pure Crash (Stack Top w/ Ching Ring)

12”/14” Generation X X-Treme Stack (14” Cymbal Only Underneath)

20” Byzance Vintage Trash Crash (Stack Top)

22” Byzance Vintage Sand Crash-Ride (Stack Middle)

12” Classics Custom Trash Splash (Stack Bottom)

18” Generation X Safari Ride