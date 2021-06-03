 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Justice Is Coming for the Goombahs

204
Politics • Views: 2,044

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Justice Is Coming For The Goombahs — [Explicit Content] Hal Sparks and hairballs; DeJoy under investigation; Trump shut down his blog; Will there be an attempt to reinstate Trump in August; Paul Gosar coordinated with the Proud Boys to stage a Brooks Bros. Riot; The House Dems and the 1/6 Commission; Trump met with a Jan. 6 organizer; The Texas election law; West Virginia’s incentive for getting vaccinated; Paxton Smith’s graduation remarks about the Texas abortion ban; Vasectomies and controlling women; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Astral Summer and The Bobby Showers Band; and more!

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Flag Observances for June June 14 is designated as Flag Day. It is a commemoration of the Second Continental Congress’s adoption of the flag as the national symbol of the United States in 1775. In the same session after adoption of the flag, ...
Anymouse 🌹🏡😷
6 hours, 25 minutes ago
Views: 52 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Science Friday: What Happens When the Colorado River Runs Dry? This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story was reported by Luke Runyon on KUNC. Dry conditions are the worst they’ve been in ...
teleskiguy
1 day, 2 hours ago
Views: 137 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Sigrid - Mirror (Live on Later) Subscribe – bit.lyStream more music videos on BBC iPlayerPlay all-day music mixes to match your mood on BBC Sounds This video:Watch Sigrid perform Mirror filmed at the Norwegian Centre for Design and Architecture, Oslo. From the BBC's flagship music ...
Thanos
2 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 190 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Umphrey’s McGee: Bridgeview, IL 5/15/21 (Full Show) [VIDEO] Sit back and relax with nearly three hours of pro-shot video from night two of Umphrey's McGee At the Drive Inn, outside SeatGeek Stadium in beautiful Bridgeview, IL. Filmed on 5/15/21 by TourGigs. Set 1: Bathing Digits, Mulche's Odyssey, ...
teleskiguy
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 494 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210523Saturday and Sunday were spent doing very non strenuous work The solar distribution panel needed reworking. Right now it looks like this: Bigger board, neater, and more logical.We added a cooling fan, an on/off switch, and three meters that will ...
Dangerman
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 1,182 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 •
The Wallflowers - ‘Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More’ [Official Audio] From the new album 'Exit Wounds," out July 9th (@New West Records). Pre-Order + Listen: newwst.com Vinyl + CD: newwst.comAmazon: newwst.comApple Music: newwst.comSpotify: newwst.comPandora: newwst.comTidal: newwst.comDeezer: newwst.com LYRICS: There’s no fire beneath the smokeNo one’s got you up by ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 830 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
Allison Ponthier - Harshest Critic (Official Video) Listen to “Harshest Critic” out now: allisonponthier.lnk.toDirected by Jordan Bahat Follow Allison Ponthier: Tik Tok: allisonponthier.lnk.toInstagram: allisonponthier.lnk.toTwitter: allisonponthier.lnk.toFacebook: allisonponthier.lnk.toShop: store.allisonponthier.com After Dark With Al BonesMusical Guest: Allison PonthierHair: Sami Knight Make-up: Kali KennedyCostume Designer: Chloe & Chenelle Production Designer: ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 951 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Twenty One Pilots - Saturday (Lyric Video) Twenty One Pilots lyric video for "Saturday" from the forthcoming album Scaled And Icy, available May 21st on Fueled By Ramen. Twenty One Pilots - Livestream ExperienceMay 21 @ 8PM ET / 5PM PTTickets available at live.twentyonepilots.com Stream / ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 919 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210516Solar: This week we got a proper battery.We fried the last one - it wouldn't hold a charge or recharge.We were really limping along there for quite a while.Everything works now the way it should and the way you'd think ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 3 days ago
Views: 842 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 0 •