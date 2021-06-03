The Bob Cesca Podcast: Justice Is Coming for the Goombahs
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Justice Is Coming For The Goombahs — [Explicit Content] Hal Sparks and hairballs; DeJoy under investigation; Trump shut down his blog; Will there be an attempt to reinstate Trump in August; Paul Gosar coordinated with the Proud Boys to stage a Brooks Bros. Riot; The House Dems and the 1/6 Commission; Trump met with a Jan. 6 organizer; The Texas election law; West Virginia’s incentive for getting vaccinated; Paxton Smith’s graduation remarks about the Texas abortion ban; Vasectomies and controlling women; With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson; And music by Astral Summer and The Bobby Showers Band; and more!