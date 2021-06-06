Jackson Browne and Greg Leisz: Buffy Sainte-Marie’s “Piney Wood Hills”

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs Buffy Sainte-Marie’s “Piney Wood Hills” live from home with Greg Leisz for Forest Fete 2021.

Forest Fete is Pacific Forest Trust’s largest annual gathering — to inspire, engage and enhance a sense of community, and celebrate innovative achievements and partnerships via enriching conversation, compelling storytelling, inspiring speakers, and much more! Click here to learn more: app.mobilecause.com

Pre-order Jackson’s new album, Downhill From Everywhere, due out 7/23 lnk.to



Listen to Jackson’s new single, “My Cleveland Heart” lnk.to

Listen to Jackson’s Top Tracks:

open.spotify.com

Follow Jackson Browne:

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

Twitter: @JacksonBrowne

Tik Tok: tiktok.com

Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com

Lyrics

I’m a rambler and a rover

And a wanderer it seems

I’ve traveled all over

Chasing after my dreams

But a dream should come true

And a heart should be filled

And a life should be lived

In the piney wood hills

I’ll return to the woodlands

I’ll return to the snow

I’ll return to the hills

And the valley below

I’ll return like a poor man

Or a king if God wills

But I’m on my way home

To the piney wood hills

I was raised on a song there

I done right I done wrong there

And it’s true I belong there

And it’s true it’s my home

From ocean to ocean

I’ve rambled and roamed

And soon I’ll return

To my piney wood home

Maybe someday I’ll find

Someone who will

Love as I love my piney wood hills

I was raised on a song there

I done right I done wrong there

And it’s true I belong there

And it’s true it’s my home

I’ll return to the woodlands

I’ll return to the snow

I’ll return to the hills

And the valley below

I’ll return like a poor man

Or a king if God wills

But I’m on my way home

To the piney wood hills

Written by: Buffy Sainte Marie

Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.