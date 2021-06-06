 

Jackson Browne and Greg Leisz: Buffy Sainte-Marie’s “Piney Wood Hills”

214
Music • Views: 3,011

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs Buffy Sainte-Marie’s “Piney Wood Hills” live from home with Greg Leisz for Forest Fete 2021.

Forest Fete is Pacific Forest Trust’s largest annual gathering — to inspire, engage and enhance a sense of community, and celebrate innovative achievements and partnerships via enriching conversation, compelling storytelling, inspiring speakers, and much more! Click here to learn more: app.mobilecause.com

Pre-order Jackson’s new album, Downhill From Everywhere, due out 7/23 lnk.to

Listen to Jackson’s new single, “My Cleveland Heart” lnk.to

Listen to Jackson’s Top Tracks:
open.spotify.com

Follow Jackson Browne:
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @JacksonBrowne
Tik Tok: tiktok.com

Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com

Lyrics
I’m a rambler and a rover
And a wanderer it seems
I’ve traveled all over
Chasing after my dreams
But a dream should come true
And a heart should be filled
And a life should be lived
In the piney wood hills

I’ll return to the woodlands
I’ll return to the snow
I’ll return to the hills
And the valley below
I’ll return like a poor man
Or a king if God wills
But I’m on my way home
To the piney wood hills

I was raised on a song there
I done right I done wrong there
And it’s true I belong there
And it’s true it’s my home

From ocean to ocean
I’ve rambled and roamed
And soon I’ll return
To my piney wood home
Maybe someday I’ll find
Someone who will
Love as I love my piney wood hills

I was raised on a song there
I done right I done wrong there
And it’s true I belong there
And it’s true it’s my home

I’ll return to the woodlands
I’ll return to the snow
I’ll return to the hills
And the valley below
I’ll return like a poor man
Or a king if God wills
But I’m on my way home
To the piney wood hills

Written by: Buffy Sainte Marie
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
On Colorado’s Western Slope COVID-19 Cases Soar While Right Wing Kooks Host COVID-19 Conspiracy EventYesterday a gathering of the some of the worst COVID-19 disinformation scam artists occurred deep in the heart of Lauren Boebert's congressional district (CO-3). As Mesa County, Colorado, COVID cases surge to concerning levels, conservative activists are hosting a conspiracist ...
teleskiguy
10 hours, 12 minutes ago
Views: 76 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
The Disco Biscuits Shem Rah Boo→Tractorbeam Jam→I Know You Rider @ Red Rocks [VIDEO] Never miss a Sunday show! The Boys are back at Red Rocks for the closing show of an incredible 3-night weekend. The Disco Biscuits play a crowd favorite, Shem Rah Boo →Tractorbeam Jam → The Grateful Dead's "I Know ...
teleskiguy
11 hours, 30 minutes ago
Views: 76 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Alanis Morissette X Willie Nelson - on the Road Again the Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour with garbage and liz phair is coming to the US this summer & to the UK/europe this fall with liz phair ✨✨ we moved some shows around (salt lake city, portland, seattle, ...
Thanos
2 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 220 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210530Three days in a row is too much! Saturday we installed the new panel.Clear, easy to read and now we have good info from the 3 meters at the bottom. Sunday we decommissioned the temporary garbage can filter.We installed the ...
Dangerman
2 days, 20 hours ago
Views: 187 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Flag Observances for June June 14 is designated as Flag Day. It is a commemoration of the Second Continental Congress’s adoption of the flag as the national symbol of the United States in 1775. In the same session after adoption of the flag, ...
Anymouse 🌹🏡😷
3 days, 15 hours ago
Views: 188 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 •
Science Friday: What Happens When the Colorado River Runs Dry? This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This story was reported by Luke Runyon on KUNC. Dry conditions are the worst they’ve been in ...
teleskiguy
4 days, 11 hours ago
Views: 342 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 11 •
Sigrid - Mirror (Live on Later) Subscribe – bit.lyStream more music videos on BBC iPlayerPlay all-day music mixes to match your mood on BBC Sounds This video:Watch Sigrid perform Mirror filmed at the Norwegian Centre for Design and Architecture, Oslo. From the BBC's flagship music ...
Thanos
5 days, 12 hours ago
Views: 360 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
Umphrey’s McGee: Bridgeview, IL 5/15/21 (Full Show) [VIDEO] Sit back and relax with nearly three hours of pro-shot video from night two of Umphrey's McGee At the Drive Inn, outside SeatGeek Stadium in beautiful Bridgeview, IL. Filmed on 5/15/21 by TourGigs. Set 1: Bathing Digits, Mulche's Odyssey, ...
teleskiguy
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 623 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210523Saturday and Sunday were spent doing very non strenuous work The solar distribution panel needed reworking. Right now it looks like this: Bigger board, neater, and more logical.We added a cooling fan, an on/off switch, and three meters that will ...
Dangerman
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 1,617 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 •
The Wallflowers - ‘Maybe Your Heart’s Not in It No More’ [Official Audio] From the new album 'Exit Wounds," out July 9th (@New West Records). Pre-Order + Listen: newwst.com Vinyl + CD: newwst.comAmazon: newwst.comApple Music: newwst.comSpotify: newwst.comPandora: newwst.comTidal: newwst.comDeezer: newwst.com LYRICS: There’s no fire beneath the smokeNo one’s got you up by ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,001 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •