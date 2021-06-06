Jackson Browne and Greg Leisz: Buffy Sainte-Marie’s “Piney Wood Hills”
Jackson Browne performs Buffy Sainte-Marie’s “Piney Wood Hills” live from home with Greg Leisz for Forest Fete 2021.
Forest Fete is Pacific Forest Trust’s largest annual gathering — to inspire, engage and enhance a sense of community, and celebrate innovative achievements and partnerships via enriching conversation, compelling storytelling, inspiring speakers, and much more! Click here to learn more: app.mobilecause.com
Lyrics
I’m a rambler and a rover
And a wanderer it seems
I’ve traveled all over
Chasing after my dreams
But a dream should come true
And a heart should be filled
And a life should be lived
In the piney wood hills
I’ll return to the woodlands
I’ll return to the snow
I’ll return to the hills
And the valley below
I’ll return like a poor man
Or a king if God wills
But I’m on my way home
To the piney wood hills
I was raised on a song there
I done right I done wrong there
And it’s true I belong there
And it’s true it’s my home
From ocean to ocean
I’ve rambled and roamed
And soon I’ll return
To my piney wood home
Maybe someday I’ll find
Someone who will
Love as I love my piney wood hills
I was raised on a song there
I done right I done wrong there
And it’s true I belong there
And it’s true it’s my home
I’ll return to the woodlands
I’ll return to the snow
I’ll return to the hills
And the valley below
I’ll return like a poor man
Or a king if God wills
But I’m on my way home
To the piney wood hills
Written by: Buffy Sainte Marie
Lyrics © Kobalt Music Publishing Ltd.