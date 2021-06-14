Bleachers Tears It Up on the Tonight Show: “How Dare You Want More”

YouTube

How Dare You Want More



these steps toward faith i can’t imagine it

pack my suitcase up till i can’t bare it

who am i without this weight on my shoulder

oh god i’m dying to know

but how dare you want more?



how dare you want more?

preacher preacher’s callin’ from the floor



man of secrets two lives that he’s been living in

stolen identity stolen dreaming

who is he if he just go and tell it like it is?

i bet he’s dying to know

but how dare you want more?



how dare you want more?

preacher preacher callin’ from the floor



these steps toward faith so easy for her but

out of mind out of sight i’m trying to find out

who is she without all of this carryin’ fear

oh god she’s still my mother and still my wheel yeah

still my mother still my wheel yeah

still my mother still my wheel yeah

still my mother still my wheel yeah

still my mother cryin’ out how dare you want more?



how dare you want more?

preacher preacher callin’ from the floor



hey lonely wants to stay forever

but tonight we’re gonna do a little better

yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better

yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better

wait lonely wants to tear us down now

but tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out

well tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out

yeah tonight we’re gonna drown it out



well how dare you want more?

well how dare you want more?



hey lonely wants to stay forever

but tonight we’re gonna do a little better

yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better

yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better

wait lonely wants to tear us down now

but tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out

well tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out

yeah tonight we’re gonna drown it out

#Bleachers #HowDareYouWantMore #Fallon