Bleachers Tears It Up on the Tonight Show: “How Dare You Want More”
How Dare You Want More
these steps toward faith i can’t imagine it
pack my suitcase up till i can’t bare it
who am i without this weight on my shoulder
oh god i’m dying to know
but how dare you want more?
how dare you want more?
preacher preacher’s callin’ from the floor
man of secrets two lives that he’s been living in
stolen identity stolen dreaming
who is he if he just go and tell it like it is?
i bet he’s dying to know
but how dare you want more?
how dare you want more?
preacher preacher callin’ from the floor
these steps toward faith so easy for her but
out of mind out of sight i’m trying to find out
who is she without all of this carryin’ fear
oh god she’s still my mother and still my wheel yeah
still my mother still my wheel yeah
still my mother still my wheel yeah
still my mother still my wheel yeah
still my mother cryin’ out how dare you want more?
how dare you want more?
preacher preacher callin’ from the floor
hey lonely wants to stay forever
but tonight we’re gonna do a little better
yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better
yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better
wait lonely wants to tear us down now
but tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out
well tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out
yeah tonight we’re gonna drown it out
well how dare you want more?
well how dare you want more?
hey lonely wants to stay forever
but tonight we’re gonna do a little better
yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better
yeah tonight we’re gonna do a little better
wait lonely wants to tear us down now
but tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out
well tonight we’re gonna drown the sound out
yeah tonight we’re gonna drown it out