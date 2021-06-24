The Bob Cesca Podcast: Douchecanoe
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Douchecanoe — [Explicit Content] Rudy Giuliani’s law license suspended for spreading election conspiracy theories. Our conversation about COVID-19 PTSD continues. Nancy Pelosi announces a select-committee to investigate the Insurrection. Indiana woman charged in the insurrection. A Buzz Burbank commentary. General Milley on critical race theory. The Senate’s bizarre deal on infrastructure. Greg Abbott is a ghoul. OAN host called for the execution of Democrats. Curtis Sliwa is the GOP nominee for NYC mayor. Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo are running. With Jody Hamilton and TRex David Ferguson. And music by Luna Blu, Matt Jaffe, and C.C. Grace. And more!