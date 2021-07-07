A Beautiful Song From Allison Young: “Wasting Time”

YouTube

Hey there! Here is an original song of mine for ya!

I wrote this song a couple of years ago when I first moved to Nashville. I definitely dealt with a lot of anxiety at the time, and I also was dealing with my imposter syndrome as moving to a city full of musicians sounds fun, but it sure can make you feel like you aren’t good enough to be there.

I’ve not shared a lot of original music on here in a while, and I’m excited to share this with you :)

LYRICS:

Well I’ve been running round in circles

And I can’t seem to catch my breath

I’ve been spending my days workin’

One of these days I’ll work myself to death

Well I’ve been wasting time

Doing things that I don’t like

Just to just get the approval in a stranger’s eye

I’ve been wasting time

Well I’ve been going through the motions

And all my days are bleeding into one

I just drink down my potion

The bleeding won’t hurt if I’m numb

Well I’ve been wasting time

Doing things that I don’t like

Just to just get the approval in a strangers eye

I’ve been wasting time

(Instr.)

Oh I think I’ll let my hair down

And cut I️t to my jaw to feel the breeze

And I’ll go get some flowers from downtown

And stop hiding the scars on my knees

And I’ll be someone I admire

Hopefully a year or so from now

And I’ll have a heart of fire

Burning with ambition and it’ll never go out

I’ve been wasting time

Doing things that I don’t like

For what reason, I’ll never know why

I spend so much of my life

Wasting Time.

Instruments:

- Jasmine classical guitar

Mic details:

- 1920’s Lifetime Spring Microphone with Sennheiser 402/1 capsule (vox)

- Shure sm57 Cardiod Dynamic mic

Video Details:

- Shot on iPhone 11

- Edited on Video Leap

Mix:

- Mixed on Logic

- Interface: SSL 2+ USB Audio

End song credits:

George Street Shuffle by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (creativecommons.org)

Source: incompetech.com

Artist: incompetech.com

