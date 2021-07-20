Master Songwriter Jackson Browne: “Walls and Doors” (Live From Home)

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “Walls and Doors” live from home.

Greg Leisz: guitar

Jackson Browne: piano / vocals

Filmed, Recorded and Mixed by Kevin Smith

Written by Carlos Varela

Drive Music Publishing, ASCAOP

From the album “Standing In The Breach” hyperurl.co

Sign up for Jackson’s newsletter jacksonbrowne.com be the first to learn about upcoming tour dates, ticket on-sale dates, and new music.



Follow Jackson Browne:

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Twitter: @JacksonBrowne

TikTok tiktok.com

Visit Jackson’s website: jacksonbrowne.com



Listen to Jackson’s Top Tracks playlist: open.spotify.com

#JacksonBrowne #WallsAndDoors #LivePerformance

LYRICS:

Ever since the world’s existed

There’s one thing that is certain

There are those who build walls

And those who open doors

Ah but this my love I’m thinking you already knew

For some it’s always winter

While others have the spring

Some people find good fortune

While others never find a thing

Ah but this my love is something you already knew

That’s how it’s always been

And I know you know it

There can be freedom only when nobody owns it

I’m going to say that again

Because I know you know it

There can be freedom only when nobody owns it

Of what use is the moon if you don’t have the night?

Of what use is a windmill with no Quixote left who’ll fight?

Ah but this my love is something you already knew

At some point on the horizon

Sky can be confused with earth

Some people dream of God

While others dream of wealth

But of course my love this is what you see out on the street

It’s how it’s always been

And I know you know it

There can be freedom only when nobody owns it

Let me say that again

Because I know that we both know it

There can be freedom only when nobody owns it

When nobody owns it

When nobody owns it

When nobody owns it

When nobody owns it

Ever since the world’s existed

There’s one thing that is certain

Some people build walls

Others open doors