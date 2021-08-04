 

Let’s Get Flexy: Glass Animals, “Space Ghost Coast to Coast”

DREAMLAND IS HERE. IT’S YOURS NOW. I’m feeling somewhere between absolute terror & super excitement. I really hope you enjoy it. You can buy/listen below.

Official store: glassanimals.lnk.to
Everywhere else: glassanimals.lnk.to

Glass Animals - Space Ghost Coast To Coast (Official Video)

Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @GlassAnimals

Grab merch, join mailing list & view live dates: glassanimals.com

#GlassAnimals

Music video by Glass Animals performing Space Ghost Coast To Coast. © 2021 Wolf Tone Records, a division of Universal Music Operations Limited

vevo.ly

