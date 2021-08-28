Jackson Browne and His Killer Band: “My Cleveland Heart”

YouTube

Jackson Browne performs “My Cleveland Heart.” From the album Downhill From Everywhere lnk.to

LYRICS:

My Cleveland Heart

I’m going to make a few changes right away

The way I leap and the way I fall

The way I need somebody else’s eyes to see me

The way I need anyone at all

But I expect the real changes to start

When I finally get my Cleveland Heart

They’re made to take a bashin’

And never lose their passion

They never break

They don’t even beat

And they don’t ache

They just plug in and shine

Don’t make mistakes

And they don’t know defeat

Like my heart makes

Like this broken heart of mine

I’ve been walkin’ that broken line between

The way life is and the way it seems

I’ve been stranded on that endless straightaway

Between the truth and my wildest dreams

But I will no longer need to tell them apart

When I’ve finally got my Cleveland Heart

They just keep on hopin’

And stay so big and open

They never break

They don’t even beat

And they don’t ache

They just plug in and shine

Don’t make mistakes

And they don’t know defeat

Like my heart makes

Like this broken heart of mine

Written by Val McCallum and Jackson Browne

(Browncouchsongs, BMI / Swallow Turn Music, ASCAP)

