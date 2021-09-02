The Killers Live: “Sleepwalker”

YouTube

Lyrics:

I’m, I hunt elk and deer, um, turkeys, just around here

Um, I’ve hunted antelope

Um, and growing up we had to be 12 before we could hunt

And now they’ve lowered it to

As soon as you pass hunter’s safety, you can hunt, so

I had to wait ‘til I was 12

As long as you can hold up a gun and shoot it

Hey, sleepwalker, don’t you miss the way

Wildflowers paint the western hills?

Or the first autumn whisper mid-September brings

And the glowy excitement that it builds?

Everyone is afraid of something

Even the strongest man alive

Hеy, sleepwalker, we went walking in thе western hills

And we picked you wildflowers

You gotta open your eyes

Hey, dreamcatcher, come out and see the leaves

The mountainside’s all watermelon red

Soon enough, they’re gonna rust and fall

Leave the mountainside cold and bare

But when the longer days of sun appear

They’ll be rising like an answered prayer and I know that

Everyone is afraid of losing

Even the ones that always win

Hey sleepwalker, when the mountain comes back to life

It doesn’t come from without

It comes from within

The hills are barren, but we look for what’s to come

Sweeter skies and longer days of sun

When you wake up, I’ll be standing in the line

To kiss your eyes and wipe the tears from mine

‘Cause everyone is afraid of something

Even the strongest man alive

Hey, sleepwalker

Western bluebells and painted cups are getting ready to rise

It’s time to begin

It doesn’t come from without

It comes from within

