 

Two and a Half Minutes of Beauty: Ryan Lerman and Therese Curatolo, “Blackbird”

23
Music • Views: 351

YouTube

An acoustic cover of The Beatles’s “Blackbird” by stories and Therese Curatolo.

Listen on Spotify: tinyurl.com
Subscribe: bit.ly
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com

Follow Therese on Instagram: instagram.com

Check out the Scary Pockets channel: tinyurl.com

stories is BACK! It’s the same faces from Scary Pockets you know and love here at Scary Pockets in an intimate, stripped-down setting. We’ll be releasing acoustic covers EVERY SINGLE WEEKDAY. Start your day with stories.

CREDITS
Vocals: Therese Curatolo
Guitar: Ryan Lerman

Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan
Recording Engineer: Justin Glasco
Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco
DP: Dijon Herron
Editor: Athena Wheaton

Produced By Ryan Lerman
Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA

#Stories #AcousticCover #blackbird #blackbirdcover #thebeatles #cover #PaulMcCartney

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Square Cash Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210912We got our replacement solar panel.Figured we'd install, then take readings to sort of know if something was wrong in the future.One panel at a time, then pairs of 2, then all 3. Because they all connect to one feed ...
Dangerman
8 hours ago
Views: 72 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210905Not having that third solar panel for 3 weeks, it’s clear now that we definitely needed the upgrade when we decided in November. 3 puts us over the top of more electricity than consumption. Still no ETA so we turned ...
Dangerman
1 week ago
Views: 393 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •
Evangelicals and the Limits of Evangelical EmpathyLink to the article at: alternet.org She writes of her own experience where she turned against evangelicals. Here are the critical paragraphs to think about. And this will bring me to the ongoing evangelical moral panic over exvangelicals, those who ...
JOE 🥓
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 475 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •
How Did the United States Treat the Creator of…The SaintJust a reminder of how one Leslie Charteris was treated by the Chinese Exclusion Act…and California’s anti-Chinese laws. Just in case you didn’t know, Leslie Charteris was the creator of this literary figure… Charteris himself wasn’t far removed from his ...
JOE 🥓
1 week, 4 days ago
Views: 663 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 3 •
#Thegreatpoolpondconversion - 210829One of the solar panels went bad. 10 months.Good thing we built our solar distribution wall with all the meters and stuff.Still took several weeks to figure it out. A week of emails with the company and they're sending a ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 874 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 4
Tweets: 0 •