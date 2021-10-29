John Mayer Live in Studio: “Last Train Home” (The Ballad Version)
I don’t think John Mayer felt like he put enough guitar in the original version, because this slowed-down ballad version has metric tons of incredibly tasty guitar playing. And it looks to this guitar player like he’s really playing every note we hear. Not to mention the soulful note-perfect vocal. Mayer at his best.
Official video for “Last Train Home (Ballad Version)” by John Mayer.
Listen to “Last Train Home (Ballad Version)” here: johnmayer.lnk.to
John Mayer’s album ‘Sob Rock’ out now: johnmayer.lnk.to
Listen to ‘Sob Rock’
Amazon Music: johnmayer.lnk.to
Apple Music: johnmayer.lnk.to
iTunes: johnmayer.lnk.to
Pandora: johnmayer.lnk.to
Soundcloud: johnmayer.lnk.to
Spotify: johnmayer.lnk.to
YouTube Music: johnmayer.lnk.to
Follow John Mayer:
johnmayer.com
facebook.com
@johnmayer
instagram.com
jhnmyr.tumblr.com
snapchat.com
tiktok.com
sobrock.net
Credits:
Production Company -Scheme Engine
Director- Christian Lamb
Producer - Sheira Rees-Davies, Holly Harding, Bryan Younce
DP - Corey C. Waters
Production Design-David Duarte
Editor -Jonathan Covert
Colorist-Matt Osborne
#JohnMayer #LastTrainHome #BalladVersion