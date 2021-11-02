The Bob Cesca Podcast: Don’t Whiz on the Electric Fence
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Don’t Whiz On The Electric Fence — [Explicit Language] The Virginia gubernatorial election. Hello, future people! Manchin’s goalpost moving. Some good news about Trump’s ridiculous new company. Bill Maher says the pandemic is over, illustrating why it will never end. The Red Hats have no idea what critical race theory actually is. Louie Gohmert, Chuck Grassley, and the GOP whizzed on the electric fence. The Washington Post’s comprehensive report about the Insurrection. With Buzz Burbank, and music by Lonely Together and Megan McDuffee. And more!