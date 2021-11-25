 

Antoine Boyer Reworks Charlie Parker: “Donna Lee”

130
Music • Views: 1,083

YouTube

Happy Thanksgiving to all, as Antoine turns the main melody of Donna Lee inside out.

Check out In The Style Of Antoine Boyer lesson series:
dc-musicschool.com

Antoine Boyer performs his own interpretation of Donna Lee. Please note this performance is NOT part of the actual lesson series.

These are strictly performance videos for our youtube channel.

Rhythm Guitar: Denis Chang
Bass: Denis Chang

Antoine Boyer, 19 years old at the time of this recording, has already established himself as one of the leading players of Gypsy Jazz. He recorded his first album at the age of 12 and has since shared the stage around the world with many of the greatest musicians such as Stochelo Rosenberg, Angelo Debarre, Phillip Catherine, etc. From a very young age, he was bathed in the most authentic world of Gypsy Jazz but his musical world is not just limited to the world of Django Reinhardt; he is also heavily influenced by contemporary classical music, and these influences are very apparent in his improvisations.

Check out the following links for news and updates:

facebook.com
twitter.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Justice Dept Sues Uber for Price Gouging the Disabled With “Wait Times”Justice Department Sues Uber for Overcharging People With Disabilities The Justice Department today filed a lawsuit against Uber Technologies Inc. (Uber) for charging “wait time” fees to passengers who, because of disability, need more time to enter a car. Uber’s ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 1,037 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Be Alive (Original Song From the Motion Picture ‘King Richard’) Provided to YouTube by Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") · Beyoncé Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture "King Richard") ℗ 2021 Parkwood Entertainment LLC, under exclusive license to Columbia Records, ...
Thanos
1 week, 6 days ago
Views: 953 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •