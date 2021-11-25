Antoine Boyer Reworks Charlie Parker: “Donna Lee”

YouTube

Happy Thanksgiving to all, as Antoine turns the main melody of Donna Lee inside out.

Antoine Boyer performs his own interpretation of Donna Lee. Please note this performance is NOT part of the actual lesson series.

These are strictly performance videos for our youtube channel.

Rhythm Guitar: Denis Chang

Bass: Denis Chang

Antoine Boyer, 19 years old at the time of this recording, has already established himself as one of the leading players of Gypsy Jazz. He recorded his first album at the age of 12 and has since shared the stage around the world with many of the greatest musicians such as Stochelo Rosenberg, Angelo Debarre, Phillip Catherine, etc. From a very young age, he was bathed in the most authentic world of Gypsy Jazz but his musical world is not just limited to the world of Django Reinhardt; he is also heavily influenced by contemporary classical music, and these influences are very apparent in his improvisations.

