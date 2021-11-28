The New Video From Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Is a Visual Feast: “We Are Not Alone” (La Panthère Des Neiges)

YouTube

This video is amazing. Recommend full-screen at highest res possible.

Invada Records and Lakeshore Records are set to release the original score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis to the forthcoming film La Panthère Des Neiges digitally December 17. The soundtrack is one of Ellis and Cave’s most heartfelt and haunting film projects. Lakeshore Records will release the album digitally in the Americas and Invada Records in the rest of the world. A first single, the track “We Are Not Alone,” (an edit not found on the album), will be released digitally on November 23.

Subscribe to the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds YouTube channel here: ncandtbs.lnk.to

Listen to Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds here: ncandtbs.lnk.to

Find Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on…

Official website: nickcave.com

Facebook: ncandtbs.lnk.to

Twitter ncandtbs.lnk.to

Instagram ncandtbs.lnk.to

Spotify ncandtbs.lnk.to

Apple Music ncandtbs.lnk.to